These Startups Are Helping Olympians Make It Happen! Your Dreams

The Olympics are well underway and the super human skill, determination, and sheer hard work of the athletes is, as usual, on full display. As impressive as the athletes’ performances in competition are, it’s not easy to see the huge support cast who prepare them for the games as well as help them shine when they get there.

And as AngelList pointed out in a fascinating recent newsletter that cast includes a host of startups that are quietly working behind the scenes to make the Tokyo Games go as well as possible for athletes, coaches, and fans.

Training

They include many new tech-powered tools that can be used to analyze athletes’ performance and help them train better.

AngelList notes that asensei, a San Francisco-based company, helped British rowing teams prepare using its connected coaching platform. MaxOne, based in Grand Rapids (Michigan), “raised $3.5M” from Chris Paul, a NBA point guard, and other investors for the system, which allows coaches to upload videos of training for their players.

Equipment

Mental Health

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the competition due to mental health concerns shone a spotlight on the importance of not just physical but also mental strength. This new emphasis on well-being not only benefits athletes but also makes it a profitable business venture for many startups.

AngelList reports that swimmer Michael Phelps (the most decorated Olympian of all time) recently joined Medibio’s board. Medibio uses data technology to assist those suffering from anxiety and depression. Dhyana is a startup for meditation tracking that tracks heart rate variability. The partnership with the Indian Olympic Association will help its athletes concentrate on their mental well-being.

Sport business

Toronto’s Eon Media and London’s SportsIcon are two examples. They helped U.S. swimming and cycling teams understand the Olympic exposure through their AI-enabled platform.