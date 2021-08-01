Quantcast
25.7 C
United States of America
Sunday, August 1, 2021
type here...
Sports

Thomas Partey sustains an injury in the Arsenal vs Chelsea match – “Might be ankle ligaments”

By Newslanes Media
0
13

Must read

Thomas Partey sustains an injury in the Arsenal vs Chelsea match - "Might be ankle ligaments"

Kai Havertz finished with his right leg flawlessly after being fed on goal by Bernd Leno, an international teammate.

Before half-time, both sides were in trouble. Emile Smith Rowe came closest to winning for the away side.

- Advertisement -

Arteta named all three Arsenal summer signings.

Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, as well as Ben White, were left to wait for their debut at the Gunners’ new home.

Want a pre-season preview of YOUR club’s season? Get it in your email and in your letters. Head over here to find out more and secure your copy.

Publiated at Sun, 01 August 2021 15:57.17 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleResetting your iPhone to its factory settings
Thomas Partey sustains an injury in the Arsenal vs Chelsea match - "Might be ankle ligaments"
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks