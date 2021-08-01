Quantcast
VentureBeat: "Nintendo dominated video game national TV Advertising for the First Half of 2021

VentureBeat: "Nintendo dominated video game national TV Advertising for the First Half of 2021

VentureBeat has published data from the first half 2021. TV ad measurement company iSpot.tv and VentureBeat have also released the most recent information on videogame national TV advertising. According to VentureBeat, “Nintendo flat-out dominated video game national TV advertising for the first half of 2021. Depending on the programming you choose, it may have not been obvious.

VentureBeat also said that “Nintendo rules the year so far, with 68% of total ad impressions. It holds 12 out of the 20 top spots for the year, and all five of its top 5. It also paid for it. According to iSpot data Nintendo accounts for almost half of all TV advertising spend in gaming for this year (47.7%).

VentureBeat suggests that you might not have seen Nintendo’s ads. It was because “Nintendo ran 79 spots, mostly on children-oriented programs. Nick (26%) and Disney (24%), Cartoon Network (22%), Nick Toons (6.5%), and Disney XD (3.6%) were the top five networks for Nintendo ads impressions. The Top Shows were SpongeBob SquarePants and The Amazing World of Gumball. VentureBeat reported that Nintendo primarily promoted specific Switch games in its ads. These included Super Mario 3D World and Pokemon, Among Us. Animal Crossing was also featured.

VentureBeat also spoke about creative content. Their data shows that “Nintendo ads stole the show with many of the top spots scoring far above the average for the video games industry.” Ace Metrix Creative Analysis survey data from iSpot shows that three out of five Nintendo spots garnered more attention (by TV ad impressions), than what is normal for video games ads in the first half 2021.

VentureBeat also revealed which video games advertisements Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo had aired in the first half 2021. The data also includes information on each of the three advertisements including the number of airings and impressions it received. You can see the complete list below.

Nintendo

My Way: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

  • Impressions31.6 Million
  • Estimated spend:$1.29 Million
  • The Airings2,479
  • Network of the highest caliber: Disney Channel
  • Show of the Year:SpongeBob SquarePants

PlayStation

Explorers

  • Impressions170.3 Million
  • Estimated spend:$1.8 Million
  • The Airings844
  • Network of the highest caliber:ESPN
  • Show of the Year:SportsCenter

Xbox

Games Change Your World

  • Impressions433,000
  • Estimated spend:$4.2 Million
  • AIrings152
  • Network of the highest caliber:ESPN
  • Show of the Year:Basketball in the NBA

VentureBeat: "Nintendo dominated video game national TV Advertising for the First Half of 2021
