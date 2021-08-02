Ariana Grande Fortnite skin release dates, times and dates Season 7 Live Event

Battle Royale players will be able to attend the Ariana concert, just as they did with other Fortnite events.

On Friday, the first Rift Tour concert will take place. Four more performances are scheduled for Saturday.

Epic Games recommends that people who want to watch Fortnite Ariana Grande should arrive at least an hour prior to show start.

Fortnite’s creators stated that the Rift tour experience includes five shows over the course of three days. Fans should arrive at Fortnite no later than 60 minutes prior to showtime. The Rift Tour playlist should also be available 30 minutes prior to each show. The Rift tour begins with Fortnite-themed experiences, which pair popular songs with moments that are influenced by elements of Fortnite.

These are the dates and times for Fortnite Ariana Grande…

Show 1: Friday, August 6, at 3:00 pacific, 6:30 eastern time, 11:00 BST Saturday, August 7, at 12 AM CEST

Show 2 Saturday, August 7, at 11:00 pacific, 2:05 eastern, 7pm BST and 8:45 CEST

Show 3: Saturday, August 7, at 9pm Pacific Time, Sunday, August 8, at 12am Eastern Time, and Friday, August 8, at 5am BST, 6, 6 AM CEST

Show 4: Sunday, August 8, at 7 a.m. pacific, 10 a.m. eastern time. 3 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. CEST

Show 5: Sunday, August 8, at 3pm Pacific time (6pm Eastern time), 11pm BST and Monday, August 9, at 12am CEST

