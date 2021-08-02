Quantcast
21.8 C
United States of America
Monday, August 2, 2021
type here...
Travel

As PM warns, Spain may move to an ‘amber watchlist’ this week holidays ‘still dangerous’

By Newslanes Media
0
13

Must read

As PM warns, Spain may move to an 'amber watchlist’ this week holidays 'still dangerous'

Double-jabbed travelers arriving from the US and EU don’t need to be quarantined.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of Britain, stated: “I am very happy that today, thanks to the vaccine rollout we are able say to people returning from anywhere in Europe, plus Switzerland, and the USA, that they do not have to quarantine.

- Advertisement -

He explained that he understood people are concerned about holidays and want to travel abroad. However, despite their desire to prepare and plan for summer vacations, he said that the virus is still dangerous and must be stopped from spreading.

There are fears that an “amber watchlist” could be included in the UK’s traffic lights system during the next review. However, the Prime Minister stated that he wants simple and easy-to-use rules.

READ MORE Spanish holiday fears

Publiated at Mon, 2 Aug 2021 16:04:55 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleReport: Startups are receiving record financing, thanks to Traditional Investors
As PM warns, Spain may move to an 'amber watchlist’ this week holidays 'still dangerous'
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks