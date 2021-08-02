As PM warns, Spain may move to an ‘amber watchlist’ this week holidays ‘still dangerous’

Double-jabbed travelers arriving from the US and EU don’t need to be quarantined.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of Britain, stated: “I am very happy that today, thanks to the vaccine rollout we are able say to people returning from anywhere in Europe, plus Switzerland, and the USA, that they do not have to quarantine.

He explained that he understood people are concerned about holidays and want to travel abroad. However, despite their desire to prepare and plan for summer vacations, he said that the virus is still dangerous and must be stopped from spreading.

There are fears that an “amber watchlist” could be included in the UK’s traffic lights system during the next review. However, the Prime Minister stated that he wants simple and easy-to-use rules.

