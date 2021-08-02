Castleford is waiting on Shenton for his facial injury

Cas hopes that Shenton’s injury doesn’t get as severe as they thought.

Michael Shenton, who was injured while trying to tackle a Huddersfield player, was taken off the field by coach Daryl Powell. He fears that at least one fracture could be revealed.

Powell stated, “It appears that way.” Powell said that his face is very swollen, and that he has some soreness.

He will be admitted to the hospital immediately. He’s fine, I hope. This club has been a tremendous champion because of him. It’s not so bad as it seems.

Due to Covid-19, 15 Tigers players were already out. The loss of Shenton is yet another setback for the Tigers who now have lost seven of eight league matches.

Powell could only include seven Cup Final team members, with Daniel Smith as a prop. He was also forced to add Jake Sweeting and Jimmy Keinhorst to his squad.

He said, “It is so difficult at the moment.” We had fifteen players with Covid missing and one more injured. This is madness.

I thought that we fought hard, but losing Shenny is a huge blow. In the second half, we couldn’t score as much as we wanted.

“But I can’t question our effort. It’s just not possible to get the team together right now. It’s as difficult as anything I have seen in my job.

We have six and a half weeks to go and need to keep moving.

Castleford will not have much rest as they prepare to face Leeds at Headingley Friday, but Powell hopes that some of his missing players can be back.

He said, “It’ll look different.” We have a lot of missing players and quite a few will be back in contention. “We need to win some more games fast.”

Will Pryce of Huddersfield

Huddersfield was only marginally better, missing 10 players from their 17-man squad due to injury or suspension. However, they still had enough forward experience to lead their team to their second consecutive win.

Ian Watson, Giants coach, acknowledged that Nathan Peats’ recent arrival from Australia has been a great help as they look for ways to improve their future.

Watson stated, “He’s an absolutely top-class nine.” Watson said, “You can clearly see why he played State of Origin.

He’s a great help to our younger halves. He is one of my favorite nines over the years.

Watson sang also the praises for Will Pryce (18-year-old) who was the son of ex-Great Britain international Leon Pryce and created Huddersfield’s first two attempts for centre Leroy Cudjoe. This set the stage for victory.

He said, “I felt we were very strong in the first part.” We controlled the field positions really well, and once we had opportunities to execute, it was a great game. Will Pryce seemed to have opened them up quite a few times.

It became very scrappy in the second half. We won the first half.