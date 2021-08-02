Contreras and Madrigal to Benefit from Chicago Cubs’ Selloff

It’s hard to predict when another team will be assembled by the Chicago Cubs. Sirius XM’s president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer said that he has never claimed to have the intelligence to predict when the parts will all come together like they did in Wrigley Field 2015 and 2016.

It seems that it will be a while before the Cubs are considered to have reached 26th place in spending, after going from 2nd to 26th over the past two seasons. It doesn’t have to be all bad at Wrigley Field.

- Advertisement -

There is plenty of money to be invested in the future, with only $69 million worth of salaries on the roster. There are only $40.5million in guaranteed contracts for 2022. This is almost half of the commitment for Jason Heyward or Kyle Hendricks. It suggests that there’s plenty of room to secure at least two pieces of future talent: Willson Contreras or Nick Madrigal.

These two men could make quick deals to help pay off their hopes, as Anthony Rizzo, a 23 year-old, did in 2013 with a $41 million deal.

Rizzo was joined by Javier Baez, Craig Kimbrel and Kris Bryant in the Hoyer-executed frenzy in which the Cubs executed eight trades in just 16 days. This was the end result of an intense fire sale, which began with Kyle Schwarber’s non-tender and the trade of Yu Darvish in December.

The Cubs did not sign or trade 15 of their $149.3-million earning players in the last two seasons of Wrigley Field. This is how the Cubs have moved from an Opening Day payroll in 2019 of $203 Million to total spending in this season of $140M — which places them 15th in Major League Baseball according to Spotrac — and are positioning themselves to make a bigger decline next season.

- Advertisement -

After MLB’s August 1 roster reorganization, the Cubs had a better ranking than only Miami (57.6m), Baltimore (57.6m), Pittsburgh (54.6 million) or Cleveland (48.1 million). Eight players earning at least $11.5million were eliminated and only two, Heywards and Hendricks, were retained.

Tom Ricketts, the owner of Hoyer hasn’t addressed his financial motives for the massive reshaping his large-market payroll. Hoyer has suggested that he made these decisions because it was the best time, and not as an embarrassment to lose cornerstone players.

Although Ricketts and Hoyer haven’t made public statements about rebuilding, most of their key prospects acquired last month in the trade were aged 21 and younger. This lack of transparency could be a sign of concern about their fans’ reaction to the Covid-19 restrictions being lifted.

Ricketts or Hoyer could do what the fans want. Since signing a five-year extension of their contract with Hendricks, which cost $55.5 million in 2019, they haven’t signed any long-term pieces to the extension.

Conteras is a two-time All-Star catcher who, in his 29th season, has outplayed Bryant, Rizzo and Baez. He was also a rookie when the Cubs won 2016 World Series. This season, he’s making $6.65million and has one year left to control. Give him Yadi Molina!

- Advertisement -

Molina, then 29, was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-year extension worth $75 million in 2012. In 2018, Molina was 29 years old when the St. Louis Cardinals signed him to a five-year extension worth $75 million. They also offered a one-year contract for $9 million in 2021. This is $144 Million over nine years, an average $16,000,000 per year. It seems like a good starting point for a Contreras extension.

The Cubs’ Kimbrel trade with the White Sox for the Madrigal (5-8, 175 lbs) is the most important move in several years. Rizzo is a tremendously talented hitter. He was acquired from San Diego Padres by Theo Epstein in his first move after leaving Boston to manage Ricketts.

Madrigal, a young hitter with both power and average potential, profiles as someone who can win many batting championships. Although his potential was hampered by Tim Anderson’s season-ending injury to the hamstring, shortstop Madrigal is poised to be a consistent All-Star for Cubs.

Madrigal was the fourth overall draft pick. He has a line of.317/.358/.406 through 83 games with the White Sox. Pete Rose’s first 83 games in Cincinnati Reds rookie status saw him deliver.281/.349/.366.

Rose did not hit over 16 home runs and stole 20 bases during any of his 24 Major-League seasons. Rose was a hard-hitting hitter who played with a high level of intensity. Madrigal was compared to Dustin Pedroia when he played for Oregon State. He succeeds using the same formula.

Madrigal is not always well, and a fractured shoulder has cost him nearly a month in the 2020 season. However, he has demonstrated a remarkable ability to count runs and work out counts. His batting average is.299 in his two-strike count career, which earned him the nickname “Nicky Two Stikes” from White Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti.

Madrigal appears to be at least as reliable a wager as Rizzo when Epstein granted him his long-term deal. The Cubs should not hesitate to get Madrigal locked up once he returns to the field.

Cubs players should be able to afford spending money.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Mon, 2 Aug 2021 22.29:50 +0000