Covid will be required by Kaiser Permanente, a healthcare giant Vaccinations For Staff

The topline

Kaiser Permanente, one of America’s largest healthcare providers, announced Monday that it would require its staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. This comes as Covid-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in the U.S.

The Key Facts

The organization, which operates in Georgia, Virginia, Colorado, California, Oregon, Washington and Washington, D.C., is requiring that its more than 200,000 staff and 23,000-plus physicians get vaccinated by September 30, the company said. According to the organization, 77.8% were vaccinated as of July 31st, which includes 95% of its physicians. - Advertisement - Kaiser joins other organizations, such as Banner Health, Trinity Health, Atrium Health, and Veterans Health that have announced Covid-19 requirements for their workers.

Important Background

Over the past week, the 7-day average for new hospital admissions in the U.S. has gone up by about 46%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Following the increase in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, the American Medical Association and American Nurses Association, along with 50 other health care organizations called on employers in the health field to require vaccines for workers. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the White House supports the associations asking for vaccines to be mandated among workers. However, some workers have challenged employer-mandated vaccines in places like North Carolina, where hundreds of healthcare workers marched to protest Atrium Health’s policy requiring its employees to get vaccinated.

Tue, 03 August 2021 02:29:15 +0000