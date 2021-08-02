Drivers who drive through France in anger must be quarantined If they aren’t in their cars,

Anyone arriving from France, including those who are transitioning through France to England, must quarantine starting July 19. Even if fully vaccinated, they must remain in quarantine at home for 10 days.
According to the Government’s website, if you travel to England by private vehicle, you must follow the laws of the territories and countries you pass through.
If you are driving through France, this would mean you have to follow the amberlist rules once you reach England.
This is true regardless of whether or not you are in the territory or country.
You would need to quarantine if you drove from Germany to France and did not stop to take the Eurotunnel to England.
READ MORE: Warning about electric car rollout – possible lithium shortages
According to the guidance, anyone who was in France within the past 10 days must quarantine upon arrival in England. They will require a day 2 and 8 test regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.
This includes anyone who travels from a green country or an amber country to France and is fully vaccinated.
Drivers who have traveled through France may be required to remain in quarantine even though they may have crossed into Europe from countries on the green list.
However, some workers are essential, such as lorry drivers, despite this.
Social media users vented frustration with the decision by posting photos of drivers.
A Twitter user asked the Department for Transport to look into this absurd situation of driving through France without any interaction and being considered dangerous.
People will look forward to holidaying in the UK as coronavirus restrictions are eased.
People are reluctant to fly, and will drive to the destination.
In the UK, around 29 million stayscations will take place by the end of this year.
However, 7 percent of drivers expect to go on a summer vacation elsewhere in Europe this year, compared with ten percent in April.
A little over 35 percent of people still have a foreign holiday.
The Government had previously stated that Eurostar passenger on Eurostar services traveling through France wouldn’t need to be quarantined if the train doesn’t arrive in France.
As the train arrives in Lille, it is not clear if there will be any exemption for passengers travelling to England from Belgium.
Publiated at Mon, 2 Aug 2021 21.13:33 +0000