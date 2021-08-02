Foot surgery for Colts’ QB Wentz

In a trade for Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts acquired quarterback Carson Wentz in June

The team has announced that Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts quarterback, will have foot surgery following an injury sustained during training camp.

Frank Reich, the head coach of Wentz said that Wentz would have his procedure Monday. He estimates that Wentz’s return time is between five and 12 weeks.

Reich stated that the team was optimistic and hopeful they could be at the forefront of this.

According to Coach Reich, Carson Wentz’s foot will be treated. Indianapolis Colts (@Colts).August 2, 2021

According to many reports, Wentz suffered a serious injury on Thursday. He was forced from Friday’s and Saturday’s training camp sessions.

Jacob Eason, a 2020 fourth round pick is expected to assume the role of starter. The other quarterbacks are Sam Ehlinger (Bret Hundley), Jalen Morton and Jalen Moron.

In March, the Colts gave up a 2021 conditional second-round draft pick and a 2022 third-round selection (that could be a first) for Wentz.

Eagles selected the 28-year old as their second overall selection in 2016. He started strong, helping them reach a 11-2 record in 2017. Then, they were injured. With Nick Foles, the Eagles’ quarterback, and Reich, their offensive coordinator were able to win Super Bowl.

Wentz, however, did not reach his 2017 level and missed five games. He was also injured during the playoffs in 2019.

In 2020, he was among the league’s worst quarterbacks with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also had a 72.8 quarterback rating. But he has now been given an opportunity to start over in Indianapolis.