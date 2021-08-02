Quantcast
Fortnite 17.30 is now available. It also includes a UFO. “Your hands are on the line”

By Newslanes Media
Fortnite is scheduled for major events in the near future, which include an Ariana Grande concert as well as an event for The Suicide Squad. Now Epic has confirmed that 17.30 is coming very soon, and is teasing that you’ll get a “UFO in your hands” – a hint that’s already pretty clear thanks to leakers and dataminers.

Before the Fortnite 17.30 update, Fortnite services are disabled at 10:30 PDT on August 2, or at 1:30 AM EDT/ 6:30AM BST on August 3. If there are no technical problems, Fortnite should return to normal and the 17.30 content will be available on August 2, 11:59 PDT or August 3, 2 AM EDT/ 7 AM BST.

Epic posted the following tweet: “A UFO in your hands” The latest Alien gear has IO Guards scrambling to nail down every wall, car, rock, and even shrub.” That sure sounds like the Grab-Itron item that dataminers expected to launch in 17.21, which will let you grab and throw items in the environment, just like with the UFO vehicle’s beam.

If you still need to visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf, and Unremarkable Shack, you can follow that link for a guide on the current challenge. And if you need to know where to emote in front of a camera in Fortnite, you know where to click.

For more battle royale games, you can follow that link.

