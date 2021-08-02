Fortnite 17.30 is now available. It also includes a UFO. “Your hands are on the line”

Fortnite is scheduled for major events in the near future, which include an Ariana Grande concert as well as an event for The Suicide Squad. Now Epic has confirmed that 17.30 is coming very soon, and is teasing that you’ll get a “UFO in your hands” – a hint that’s already pretty clear thanks to leakers and dataminers.

Before the Fortnite 17.30 update, Fortnite services are disabled at 10:30 PDT on August 2, or at 1:30 AM EDT/ 6:30AM BST on August 3. If there are no technical problems, Fortnite should return to normal and the 17.30 content will be available on August 2, 11:59 PDT or August 3, 2 AM EDT/ 7 AM BST.

Epic posted the following tweet: “A UFO in your hands” The latest Alien gear has IO Guards scrambling to nail down every wall, car, rock, and even shrub.” That sure sounds like the Grab-Itron item that dataminers expected to launch in 17.21, which will let you grab and throw items in the environment, just like with the UFO vehicle’s beam.

Hot Saucers Mari is here to provide you with the most recent invasion comms Is there a “UFO in your hand”? IO Guards are scrambling for every brick, stone, or shrub to be destroyed by the latest Alien equipment. #HotSaucersLeaks — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 2, 2021

