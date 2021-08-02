GTA6 release date not confirmed, but 2K has announced it. new franchise

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that it will be Rockstar Games that announce the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date.

They did however reveal that 2K Games will unveil a brand new franchise later in the month.

The technical details of the game are not known. 2K will reveal it later in August.

Karl Slatoff of Take-Two shared the news and said this week that 2K Software and Gearbox Software would launch an exciting new franchise during the fourth quarter.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, an epic adventure filled with wonder and whimsy set in an unpredicted fantasy world, where magic, broadswords and bullets meet, is Tiny Tina.

It is a completely new and standalone game with an engaging, story-driven campaign that can be played by up to four people, along with repeatable content at the end.

“In addition to this, 2K will reveal details about a new exciting franchise that 2K plans on launching during the fiscal year.”