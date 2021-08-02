How does high unemployment affect your life? How do you invest?

August

2, 2021 Read for 6 minutes

This story originally appeared on MarketBeat



- Advertisement -

In April 2020, the unemployment rate rose to an all-time high of 5.9%. This level was not reached since 1930s. The unemployment rate (currently 5.9%) and the number of unemployed (9.5 million), has decreased from April 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, the unemployment rate is still higher than levels before and after the COVID-19 epidemic. In February 2020, unemployment was at 3.5%.

The Census Current Population Survey data and the Department of Labor show that many people are unemployed and cannot afford food or rent. Households with children also continue to face especially high hardship rates.

The Household Pulse Survey also revealed that 63% of adults have reported having difficulty covering their daily living costs. It is 27% of Americans.

Although the economy added more jobs over recent months than in February 2020, there were 6.8 million less jobs available in June 2021. Low-paying jobs are the most common reason for job losses. The Labor Department reports that 30% of jobs are in the lowest-paid industries, but only 53% have been lost between February 2020 and June 2021.

- Advertisement -

How does this affect investments?

This can have a devastating effect on your investment portfolio. We’ve already seen that the Dow dropped 2.1% due to the invading Delta variant, while the S&P 500 fell 1.6% and the Nasdaq plunged 1.1%. It has led to an increase in hospitalizations and could have an impact on Americans’ ability for future employment.

It’s not only a good idea for altruistic purposes, but it is also a smart way to assist your neighbors in finding work.

Consumer spending falls

In a slow economy, a shortage of employment results in less spending. Higher unemployment rates mean slower recovery. Businesses that have fewer customers won’t be able to succeed, and they may close.

In fact, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, personal consumption expenditures represent approximately 70% of the nation’s GDP. Past growth has been attributed to improved housing market conditions, a steadily improving labor market and other factors that support personal consumption growth.

- Advertisement -

In the event of high unemployment however, people with jobs might spend less because they are afraid to spend their money. People are less likely to invest if they fear losing their jobs. They are more inclined to save for the event of a job loss.

Your investments will be affected by your spending habits. If you are a consumer cyclical investor (goods or services that are not necessary but can be purchased at discretionary prices), then the economy will have an impact on how consumer cyclicals perform.

How Inflation Can Impact Your Investments

Average hourly earnings rose 3.6% to $30.40 in June. That’s the biggest spike since January 2009, according to data compiled by the Economic Policy Institute.

The consumer price index rose 5.4% in the same time frame, marking significant inflation.

In other words, consumers face a 1.7% loss in buying power, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This could have a negative impact on stocks. Stock prices will be under pressure as higher inflation leads to increased borrowing costs, input costs and lower earnings expectations.

Stocks also affected by rising interest rates

People feel more confident borrowing money for large purchases, such as mortgages, when interest rates are low. A lower home payment could mean people feel more free to spend money on other items, which can boost the economy.

Higher interest rates, on the other hand means that consumers have less disposable income and are forced to spend less. (The Federal Reserve probably will need to begin raising interest rates in late 2022 or early 2023 as increased government spending keeps inflation above its long-run average target, according to the International Monetary Fund.)

Banks will make fewer loans during this period because people won’t be willing to borrow at higher interest rates or due to stricter lending standards. This cycle is continuing: People cut back their spending which in turn affects businesses which then affects stock prices.

Fewer Employees Means Fewer Profits

Companies often lose profits when there are fewer workers. They are also subject to higher taxes in order for the government to pay unemployment benefits.

This spiral can continue: When there is less demand for goods or services, companies have less money available to hire workers.

How will this affect their customers, both current and potential? A decline in company health could cause them to lose trust, and this could impact stock prices.

Keep your eyes open for high unemployment

It is not surprising that unemployment has an impact on the stock market.

Undeniable truth No. 1. Stocks don’t do well when there are many people out of work and the economy is poor.

Undeniable truth No. 2. Stocks rise when the unemployment rate falls

Stocks have recovered 91% since their March 2020 plunge, as you can see.

We’ve already cited several reasons why this happened.

Although there are many reasons for this, we can only point out one: The economy has been stimulated by low interest rates. The Federal Reserve took a huge step to help the economy by lowering the federal funds rate from zero to reflect its support. Government action may have also helped to boost confidence. Stock market could have benefited from the $2.3 trillion CARES Act grants to businesses, and loans at low interest rates.

It remains to be determined what the future holds for this new Delta version. Rapid employment growth may occur if schools across the country reopen in September or August. If women are able to return to work, and not have to think about child care, then employment could rise. However, closing or partially closing schools could lead to unemployment. This is because women must choose between child care and work. It can impact the economic growth.

It doesn’t matter what the outcome, your investment can be affected.

Publiated at Mon, 02/08/2021 10:04 p.m. +0000