Kane does not show up to Spurs training

Despite speculation about his future, Harry Kane did not attend Tottenham’s preseason training.

After a brief holiday, the 28-year old was scheduled to return to Hotspur Way Monday.

- Advertisement -

Sky Sports News exclusively reported in May that Kane had told Spurs he wanted to leave this summer with Man City, Manchester United and Chelsea interested.

At the end of June, Manchester City made a PS100m bid for the England captain.

Tottenham want to retain Kane despite Kane believing that he is a gentleman with Daniel Levy. Kane’s value has been estimated at PS120m.

Levy appointed Fabio Paratici, Juventus’ ex-football officer, as club’s new managing director of football. However, he indicated that a deal might be hard to reach.

- Advertisement -

Khaldoon al Mubarak, Man City’s chairman, stated that they will be more competitive and aggressive this season and would like to bring “quality” to the team in “a few key positions”

Image:

Spurs are hoping to secure a deal for Cristian Romero

Atalanta and Tottenham are still in discussions over the possibility of a centre-back Cristian Romo deal.

Spurs made an offer for Argentina International of PS34m (EUR40m), but the Italian club has not agreed to a fee.

If the clubs agree on a fee, personal terms between the 23-year old and Tottenham are unlikely to cause any problems. Tottenham is prepared to offer Romero a 5-year contract plus the option of an additional year.

Tottenham’s new managing director of football Fabio Paratici has intensified discussions over Romero, who also attracted interested from Manchester United earlier this summer, after already sealing a loan deal for Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

Sky Sports has the summer transfer window.

- Advertisement -

Follow all of the transfer news on Sky Sports Digital Platforms, including all the latest rumours and transfers. You also have access to all developments via Sky Sports News.

Football’s Cult Heroes is a new series















1:00



Football’s Cult Heroes, a podcast that explores the lives of football players who carried the club on their backs. Follow us on Spotify.

Football’s Cult Heroes, a podcast that explores the lives of players who carried the club on their backs — on the pitch and off it.

We hear the stories of players, journalists and fans.

The story ofTottenhamCult heroJurgen Klinsmann.

Continue readingSpotifySo you can access the weekly episodes whenever they are available.

Publiated at Mon, 2 Aug 2021 11:32:21 +0000