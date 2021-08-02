Manchester United replaces Paul Pogba with a new name Transfer talk swirls: Shortlist

Manchester United have added Nicolo Barella to their list of potential Paul Pogba replacements, according to reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘s side have signed three players already so far this summer. Another could also be in line to join Old Trafford.

Manchester United has signed Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho.

As the club aims to limit their spending, any additional signings may result in players having to move away from Old Trafford.

Pogba is a star who could be leaving. He has been identified as a target by Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1’s giants.

He has one year remaining on his contract as a midfielder, and he has yet to sign an extension.

The Red Devils are being linked to a number of potential replacements this summer, including Ruben Neves, Saul Niguez and Declan Rice, as well as Eduardo Camavinga.

And, now, Calciomercato have claimed the Red Devils are looking at Barella, too.

