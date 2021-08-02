Manchester United replaces Paul Pogba with a new name Transfer talk swirls: Shortlist

Manchester United have added Nicolo Barella to their list of potential Paul Pogba replacements, according to reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side have signed three players already so far this summer. Another could also be in line to join Old Trafford.
Manchester United has signed Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.
As the club aims to limit their spending, any additional signings may result in players having to move away from Old Trafford.
Pogba is a star who could be leaving. He has been identified as a target by Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1’s giants.
He has one year remaining on his contract as a midfielder, and he has yet to sign an extension.
The Red Devils are being linked to a number of potential replacements this summer, including Ruben Neves, Saul Niguez and Declan Rice, as well as Eduardo Camavinga.
And, now, Calciomercato have claimed the Red Devils are looking at Barella, too.
It was a summer of success for Italy’s international, as he helped them to win Euro 2020 against England.
Inter Milan hope to retain the 24-year old but with Inter Milan trying to raise funds after the coronavirus crisis has hit, Inter Milan could consider a departure from San Siro.
Inter actually want to tie him down, but United as well As Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich are all beginning to look.
According to the report, Barella could be a replacement for Pogba if United loses him.
Their positive relationships with the Serie A titans may work in their favor, as they have sold three of their players to Simone Inzaghi in recent years.
Romelu Lukaku, who had fallen down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking list was granted permission to return to San Siro in the 2019 summer transfer window.
Alexis Sanchez joined him and United was initially on loan before Inter signed Sanchez permanently.
Ashley Young is currently in Italy, but has returned to Aston Villa’s Premier League.
Jamie O’Hara, a former Tottenham player and star, feels Pogba is going – but insists Fred McTominay and Scott McTominay don’t have the ability to rise to that level.
O’Hara stated on talkSPORT Breakfast: “He [Pogba] won’t sign a new contract. Mino Raiola won’t let Pogba sign another deal just to be at Manchester United.
He’ll want to see progress. Pogba is interested in knowing if he’s going to see progress.
They are signing players that I believe are going to be good for the team. He’s not going to sign a new contract, but I believe he will leave for free.
“I believe that Pogba could leave on a free transfer, with both the agent and Pogba’s character.
Pogba is my favorite player. He was an inspiration to me when he played in the World Cup. It was a pleasure to watch him.
He doesn’t play for Manchester United at this level. But you have to also understand that the Manchester United midfielders he plays with are very different from the ones he played for France or Juventus.
“No offense to Fred McTominay and McTominay. They are not at the same level as Kante.
When you talk about the areas Manchester United needs to improve, yes, they have signed Sancho as a centre-half, but they still need a top quality central midfielder.
Fred and McTominay are not going to win your Premier League.
With those players, you will never win the Premier League.”
