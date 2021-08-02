Martha Kalifatidis, MAFS, shows off her plump lips Eye-popping curves when she walks out of Bondi

- Advertisement -

Her passion for cosmetic injectables is evident as she has spent thousands on Botox, dermal filler and other products over the last decade.

Martha Kalifatidis showed off her plump, artificially plump look on Friday when she took a stroll along Bondi Beach’s morning walk.

Drawing attention to her lips with a slick of pink lipstick, the 32-year-old Married At First Sight star looked lockdown chic as she pounded the pavement.

You can’t keep those lips from falling! Martha Kalifatidis, Married at First Sight, showed off her plump lips as well as curvy hips while she took a walk along Bondi Beach’s Bondi Beach.

- Advertisement -

She showed her Kardashian curves wearing black leggings that she styled with matching crop tops and an oversized blue shirt.

Martha added some bling to her look with rhinestone earrings and concealed her famed face behind designer sunglasses.

She slicked her hair back in a low bun and wore a silver watch.

You are in for some dangerous curves! She showed her Kardashian curves wearing black leggings that she paired with matching crop tops and an oversized blue shirt.

Lip service: Martha attracted attention to her lips by using a bold, eye-catching shade of pink lipstick

- Advertisement -

Martha currently resides in Bondi with Michael Brunelli, her boyfriend during Sydney’s Covid-19 lockdown.

After being denied access to the usual clinics for cosmetic treatments, she attempted to do a home-based treatment.

Infamous photos were shared by the influencer showing her bloody face, arms and legs. She explained that she had done a virtual peel under the supervision of skin specialists.

DIY Beauty Treatment: After being denied access to the usual clinics by stay-at home orders, she tried to make her own at-home skin care treatment.

“Virtual facials” with @kikichakra @chakrafaceandbody Facial, neck, chest, and arms are on fire! She wrote that she would be closer to Chicago West, her skin idol.

Chicago West, a three-year old daughter of Martha Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is Martha’s idol.

Martha posted another photo, showing fans her bright red arm and captioned it: “Guess who won’t be sleeping tonight?”

Martha recorded herself lying in bed in her last video and said: “I’m in pain.” It has to be worthwhile.