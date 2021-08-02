Official documentary title of Led Zeppelin: “Film had unparalleled access to the band”

Originally announced in 2019, the officially authorised Led Zeppelin documentary is now ready. Today, Bernard MacMahon, director of the film’s feature-length version, announced that it will be called “Becoming Led Zeppelin”. The special project saw band members Robert Plant and Jimmy Page grant unprecedented access.

It is the first time in fifty years that Led Zeppelin has participated in a documentary about their band.

MacMahon stated: “Becoming Led Zeppelin was a movie that nobody thought possible.”

The band was a meteoric success story that was almost undocumented.

This story can finally be told after years of hard work and a thorough search around the world.

