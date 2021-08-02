Quantcast
Official suggests a rerun of the Amazon union fight

People hold a union placard at the Amazon facility in Bessemer, AL

Reuters

An official examining a landmark Amazon union election in Bessemer, Alabama, has recommended a rerun.

An officer from the National Labor Relations Board, (NLRB) was investigating the legitimacy of the April vote.

Amazon seemed to be stopping a union’s formation, and won a vote by two votes to one.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, (RWDSU), argued that Amazon illegally pressured their workers.

The NLRB can force a rerun.

Stuart Appelbaum (President of the RWDSU) said that “Amazon’s behavior throughout the election process had been despicable.

Amazon cheated and was caught. They are now being charged with fraud.

The union claimed that workers were forced to submit ballots in a mailbox visible from Amazon cameras.

Amazon claimed it was trying to give the impression of surveillance.

Amazon claimed that the postal box had been installed in order to make voting easier for workers.

Amazon stated that it would appeal to customers.

Amazon released a statement saying that employees were given the opportunity to voice their opinions during noisy times when many voices were being heard.

President Biden implicitly supported the campaign to unite, as well celebrities like Danny Glover.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

This decision doesn’t mean that a rerun is certain.

A regional director of the NLRB, will make a decision in the next few weeks about whether or not to vote on this recommendation.

Publiated at Tue, 03 August 2021 02:57:22 +0000

