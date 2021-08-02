PS Plus August 2021: PS4 and PS5 Games Free Date, Release Time, Warning, PlayStation DEALS

The next wave of PlayStation Plus games are about to be released for August.
PS Plus’ new games will be available on August 3, with a launch time of 11 AM BST in the UK.
August’s games are Tennis World Tour 2 & Plants vs Zombies Battle For Neighborville, for PS4, and Hunter’s Arena Legends on PS5.
You can download the August games until September 7. Sony will also release new games that day.
Subscribers have just a few more hours to get the July freebies, as the latest PS Plus games are about to be released.
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds are the July PlayStation Plus Games.
Subscribers, beware! This is your final chance to get Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown free of charge.
Hunter’s Arena Legends, one of the August-free games is the best.
Hunter’s Arena Legends is a new Battle Royale entry. It pits 30 players against one another and the computer to fight for their lives.
The official description reads, “The 30-player PvP/PvE combat-based Battle Royale is set in an Ancient Age in which humanity fights each other as well a growing legion demons that has been unleashed upon this world.”
You’ll be facing two threats in this dangerous frontier. To encounter demonic foes, you must enter high-risk and high-reward lairs.
You’ll be able to earn valuable experience points and powerful items. You can power up to give yourself an edge against Hunters.
The PS4’s experience is a bit lacking in quality, with Tennis World Tour 2 (and Plants vs Zombies Battle for neighborville) joining the lineup.
Play as top-ranked players around the globe or make your own pros and compete for the global rankings. You can play for pleasure or use Ranked mode as a way to improve your skills.
In Career mode manage your season and staff as well as your equipment, sponsors, and other people. You can also play with friends online or locally in singles and doubles. You’ll have a dynamic, realistic, and accurate gaming experience that will put you at the center of legendary rallies, no matter what mode you select.
PlayStation Plus subscribers get monthly bonuses and can play online multiplayer games like FIFA or Call of Duty with their friends.
This is on top of the 100GB cloud storage that you can access when your hard drives are full.
ShopTo offers cheap PlayStation Plus subscriptions that will allow you to get the July and August PS4/PS5 games for free.
Current 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available from the UK retailer for only PS41.85, as opposed to PS49.99 via PSN.
The PS Plus digital subscription is immediately delivered, so you’ll be able to grab the latest PlayStation Plus games.
Publiated at Mon, 2 Aug 2021 15:31:04 +0000