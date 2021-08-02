PS Plus August 2021: PS4 and PS5 Games Free Date, Release Time, Warning, PlayStation DEALS

The next wave of PlayStation Plus games are about to be released for August.

PS Plus’ new games will be available on August 3, with a launch time of 11 AM BST in the UK.

August’s games are Tennis World Tour 2 & Plants vs Zombies Battle For Neighborville, for PS4, and Hunter’s Arena Legends on PS5.

You can download the August games until September 7. Sony will also release new games that day.

Subscribers have just a few more hours to get the July freebies, as the latest PS Plus games are about to be released.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds are the July PlayStation Plus Games.

Subscribers, beware! This is your final chance to get Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown free of charge.

Hunter’s Arena Legends, one of the August-free games is the best.

Hunter’s Arena Legends is a new Battle Royale entry. It pits 30 players against one another and the computer to fight for their lives.