Monday, August 2, 2021
Rangers may face Olympiakos and Ludogorets at CL Play-off

By Newslanes Media
Rangers were drawn to face Olympiakos and Ludogorets at the Champions League Play-Offs if they defeat Malmo, the Swedish champions.

Steven Gerrard’s team discovered Monday that they would play either the Greek Super League winner or the Bulgarian First League winner to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

Play-off play-offs begin on August 17, 18 with first leg ties. The return legs will be on August 24, 25.

Rangers will travel to Malmo on Tuesday for their first leg in the third round of qualifying. The return match at Ibrox is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, at 8pm.

Rangers, last season’s winners of the Scottish Premiership, will play in the champions’ path section.

If they lose in the third round of qualifying, the champions will be eliminated from the Europa League. They will be competing in the Europa Conference League if they fall at this stage.

Publiated at Mon, 2 Aug 2021 11:32:23 +0000

