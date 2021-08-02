Signings of NBA Free Agents in 2021: All the Deals In One Place

The NBA champs are the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s now time for the NBA to allow free agency.

When the moratorium on free agency begins Monday August 2nd at 6 pm, players and teams will be able to start to discuss contracts. ET Contracts are not official until August 6, at 12:01 pm. ET.

This year’s free agency class features Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard. Although neither veteran star is expected to move teams in this offseason’s free agency, it is impossible to predict what will happen once the official start of free agency. Over the next month, expect to see significant player movement. There have been a few big deals in the past month, including Russell Westbrook being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Al Horford and Kemba Walker moving from the Boston Celtics over to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

You can find our free agency predictions here for the top players in the class. This page will be updated with each signing to the NBA.

2021 NBA free agency signings

Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls have agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal in a sign-and-trade agreement, according to Woj. Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, and a second round pick are reportedly going to New Orleans in the deal, per Shams.

Chris Paul is staying with the Phoenix Suns on a four-year deal worth up to $120 million, per multiple reports.

Mike Conley is returning to the Utah Jazz on a three-year, $72.5 million deal, per Woj.

Duncan Robinson is staying with the Heat on a five-year, $90 million deal, per Woj.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is returning to the Dallas Mavericks on a four-year, $74 million deal, per Woj.

Doug McDermott is going to the San Antonio Spurs on a three-year, $42 million deal, per Shams.

