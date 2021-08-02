Signings of NBA Free Agents in 2021: All the Deals In One Place

The NBA champs are the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s now time for the NBA to allow free agency.
When the moratorium on free agency begins Monday August 2nd at 6 pm, players and teams will be able to start to discuss contracts. ET Contracts are not official until August 6, at 12:01 pm. ET.
This year’s free agency class features Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard. Although neither veteran star is expected to move teams in this offseason’s free agency, it is impossible to predict what will happen once the official start of free agency. Over the next month, expect to see significant player movement. There have been a few big deals in the past month, including Russell Westbrook being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Al Horford and Kemba Walker moving from the Boston Celtics over to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
You can find our free agency predictions here for the top players in the class. This page will be updated with each signing to the NBA.
2021 NBA free agency signings
- Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls have agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal in a sign-and-trade agreement, according to Woj. Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, and a second round pick are reportedly going to New Orleans in the deal, per Shams.
- Chris Paul is staying with the Phoenix Suns on a four-year deal worth up to $120 million, per multiple reports.
- Mike Conley is returning to the Utah Jazz on a three-year, $72.5 million deal, per Woj.
- Duncan Robinson is staying with the Heat on a five-year, $90 million deal, per Woj.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is returning to the Dallas Mavericks on a four-year, $74 million deal, per Woj.
- Doug McDermott is going to the San Antonio Spurs on a three-year, $42 million deal, per Shams.
- Dwight Howard is returning to the Lakers, per Woj.
- Norman Powell is going to the Trail Blazers on a five-year, $90 million deal, per Woj.
- Alex Caruso is signing with the Bulls for four years, $37 million, per Woj.
- According to reports, Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington are coming to Los Angeles as well.
- JaMychal Green is returning to the Denver Nuggets for a two-year deal worth $17 million, per Shams.
- Zach Collins to the Spurs on three-year, $22 million deal, per report.
- Daniel Theis to the Rockets for four years, $36 million, per Woj.
- Corey Joseph to the Pistons for two years, $10 million, per Chris Haynes.
- Derrick Rose is returning to the Knicks for three years and $43 million, per Woj.
- Jeff Green is going to the Denver Nuggets on a two-year, $10 million deal, per Malika Andrews.
- Cody Zeller to the Trail Blazers on a one-year deal, per Woj.
- Devonte’ Graham to the Pelicans for four years, $47 million, per Woj. It’s a sign-and-trade that will move a first rounder to the Hornets, per Shams.
- David Nwaba will be returning to Houston Rockets for a three year deal. $15 million deal, per Marc Stein.
- Cameron Payne is returning to the Phoenix Suns on a three-year, $19 million deal, per Chris Haynes.
- Evan Fournier is going to the New York Knicks on a four-year deal worth up to $78 million, per Woj.
- Nicolas Batum has a two-year deal to return to the Clippers, per Shams.
- Bobby Portis is returning to the Bucks on a two-year, $9 million contract, per Shams.
- Torrey Craig is going to the Indiana Pacers on a two-year, $10 million deal, per Woj.
- Nerlens Noel is returning to the Knicks on a three-year, $32 million deal, per Woj.
- Alec Burks has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal to stay with the New York Knicks, per Woj.
- Gary Trent Jr. has agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal with the Raptors, per Woj.
- Reggie Bullock is close to signing with the Dallas Mavericks on a potential three-year deal, per reports. Bullock is getting $30 million over three years, per Shams.
- Jimmy Butler is expected to agree to a four-year, $184 million extension with the Miami Heat, per Shams.
- TJ McConnell will be returning to the Pacers in a deal worth $35 million for four years, according to J. Michael Shams.
- Jarrett Allen, the big man, is back with Cleveland Cavaliers in a five year, $100 million contract, according to Woj. Allen is an unrestricted free agent. He was ranked as No. We ranked him as the No.
- Kelly Olynyk has agreed to a three-year, $37 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, per Woj.
- Boban Marjanovic is returning to the Dallas Mavericks, per Shams.
- Sterling Brown is going to the Dallas Mavericks, per report.
- Solomon Hill back to the Hawks on a one-year deal, per report.
- Furkan Korkmaz is going back to the 76ers on a three-year, $15 million deal, per Woj.
- Alex Len going to the Kings on a two-year deal, per reports.
- Moe Harkless to the Kings at two years, $9 million, per reports.
- Mike Muscala to the Thunder for two years, $7 million, per reports.
- PJ Tucker to the Heat, per Shams. Tucker gets two years, $15 million with a player option on the second season.
- According to reports, Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors have reached an agreement on a $215million contract extension. This will be for the next four-years. Curry has only one year remaining on his contract.
