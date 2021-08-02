Space Engineers Heavy Industry DLC Available Now

Industry answers when war comes!

Our second update to the Warfare series is now available!

Heavy IndustryIt focuses on engineering, production and logistics.Space EngineersYou can find it here. Heavy Industry opens up your creativity with almost 100 blocks and variants of block!

Like previous updates, the DLC/update will be available on all platforms at once. Space Engineers is available on any platform you choose.

Heavy industry is focused on manufacturing and logistics. New variants have been introduced to some of the classic Space Engineers blocks, such as the Refinery and Assembler. Large Cargo containers, Hydrogen tanks, Hydrogen tanks, and the much-anticipated Hydrogen Thruster.

Heavy Industry contains new blocks that can be used to equip your space station or base. There are many options for armor panels and they have multiple purposes. You can use armor panels to cover a vessel, or as interior walls. This update also includes the tiny merge block, small grid small merge block. This tiny merge block, a community request makes it possible to create a whole new set of creations.

Our focus on industry wouldn’t be complete without mentioning some of the classic industrial designs. New variant conveyor systems have been developed, including structural beams and pylons. They are available in small- and large-grid versions.

The launch of a “Petram Orbiter”, a brand new scenario, is exciting! This asteroid station is high above Patram’s scorching deserts. It can be used for exploration or a trip to its surface. Explore this small industrial site and make use of the available manufacturing capabilities. Or, go out on your own to explore.

You have new options in manufacturing, design, and production with Heavy Industry. This update continues our Warfare content as well our exploration of conflict in Space Engineers. The update includes major improvements to quality of life, including a complete overhaul of power and break toggles.

All attached grids were affected by the default behavior of both parking and power system. This meant that if one of them was turned on, all other systems would be toggled. Unexpected behavior could result, often resulting in frustration and a lot of banging.

This has been corrected by both the power and brake systems being improved. These controls include changing core functionality as well as adding individual toggles for many blocks.

This higher level of control and modifications to the functionality of the power toggle and break will allow for easier creation and more precise where needed.

You can think of warfare in terms of battlefields and battles. Engineers know that logistics and manufacturing are key factors in determining the victor. This is true even before the battle begins. Get ready for battle!

We hope that you enjoy this release as much as our other major releases.Support the development of Space EngineersThis DLC pack contains cosmetic items that enhance your game visually. The DLC Pack includes cosmetic items to enhance your gameplay visually. The DLC package does not offer any advantages to the players that purchase it.

Price of theHeavy Industry PackIt is only $3.99 USD, or the equivalent regionally. Your continued support is appreciatedSpace EngineersCheck out this video.For heavy industry, pack.

The update offers both paid and free DLC options. As a free upgrade, you can always get functional items that have a direct impact on the game’s mechanics. As paid DLC, cosmetic upgrades can be included. We hope that you like this structure for all our Major DLC content.

$13.99 Space Engineers is an open-world sandbox game that encourages creativity and exploration. This is a game that teaches you how to build, explore, and survive in space. Space ships, wheels, vehicles and stations are built by players. Pilot ships can also be created and used to travel to other planets to find resources and explore them. There are many ways to explore, build, and use the spaceships. Space Engineers uses a volumetric-based, realistic physics engine. Everything in the game is able to be disassembled and rebuilt, as well as damaged or destroyed. You can play the game in either single- or multiplayer modes. Block-like modules are interlocked into a grid to form volumetric objects. Volumetric objects are like physical objects, with velocity and mass. Each module has real storage and volume. Space Engineers is inspired and motivated by the reality of how things work. Imagine modern NASA technology being extended 60 years in the future. Space Engineers adheres to the laws of Physics and does not use technology that isn’t feasible for the immediate future. Space Engineers is a survival game that focuses on exploration and construction. Space Engineers expects players to avoid direct combat, and to instead use their engineering and creativity to create war machines and fortifications that will allow them to live in space or on other planets. Space Engineers should not be concerned with the number of troops you create, but rather about how much machinery they build. CORE FEATURES

Moons and planets are fully destructive & permanent, with volumetric atmospheres, gravity, climate zones

Different game modes

– Creative – unlimited resources, instant building, no death

Survival: Realistic management of inventory and resources; manual building; death/respawn You are the only space engineer.

Multiplayer

With your friends, you can be creative and survive in survival mode

Competitive and cooperative

Privacy customization offline, private, for friends only, or public

Xbox One S and Xbox One S support 2 player multiplayer (lobby) with 1 host and 1 client

– Xbox One X hosts support 4 player multiplayer (lobby), 1 client + 2 host There are new options

Space Engineers Scenarios offer a linear story and action-packed gameplay. However, most Space Engineers scenarios have unique sandbox environments that allow players to create their own problems.

– Workshop Worlds: Create worlds for other players

You can create your very own world with custom worlds

You can customize your character with skins, colors and community markets.

Small and large ships – Build and fly them

Stations in space

Outposts and cities on the planetary base

First-person and Third-person

The size of super-large worlds is approximately 1,000,000,000km in diameter.

The game world is flooded with procedural asteroids.

Exploration – Adds infinite ships and stations to your game world. Discover, Explore, Acquire, and Conquer!

Drilling / harvesting

Survival mode manual building – Use a welder to assemble components from blocks; use a grinder to remove and reuse components

Real proportions of deformable and destructive objects, real mass, storage capacity, integrity Over 200 building blocks (gravity generators and jump drives, doors, landing gears), assemblers, refineries, rotors wheels, thrusters pistons wind turbine, and many other items)

Electricity is the ability to generate electricity from various sources.

Gravity is produced by gravity generators or planets. Also available is a spherical gravity generator.

When building structures that need symmetry, Symmetry/Mirroring is a useful tool for creativity

Weapons: Small and Large Explosive Warheads, Small Ship gatling Gun, Small Ship Missile Launcher

Mod.io Workshop: Share your creations with other members (upload worlds and blueprints),

Interface localized

– Official localization: English, Russian, Chinese, German, French, Spanish Cargo ships are auto-piloted, self-propelled vessels that transport ore, ingots and construction components from one sector to another. These ships can be stolen, but they are often full of booby traps.

Oxygen- Take off the helmet of your character and use the oxygen generator to make oxygen from ice.

Hydrogen, hydrogen tank and hydrogen bottles

Factions – Create and join factions to determine block ownership and manage relations (hostile/alliance).

Blueprints: Save your station or ship on a blueprint, and then paste it in your game

GPS: Create, Send, Receive, and Manage GPS Coordinates for the Game

Voxel hands: Shape and modify asteroids, and alter their materials (creative mode only).

Sounds: Realistic and arcade-style Space Engineers uses a VRAGE 2.0 in-house-built, volumetric-based, physics engine. All objects can be disassembled and reassembled. What to do when you want to play

Start by watching this video tutorial:http://www.SpaceEngineersGame.com/how-to-play.html Performance Notes

Performance depends on how complex your world is and what type of Xbox you have. While simple worlds can run well on an old Xbox console, a complex world that has rich objects interactions and multiple users could overwhelm the Xbox One X.