Take-Two claims it is “pretty flexible”, when it comes down to GTA Mods – DMCAing

GTA modders don’t have the best relationship with parent company Take-Two or Rockstar. This includes the years-old bans against the FiveM multiplayer mod and the recent DMCA claims against the reverse-engineering of GTA 3 projects. Take-Two says it is “pretty flexible” in dealing with such matters, however it can take steps when “bad behavior” or the economy is at risk.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that “in terms of takedowns we’re fairly flexible, frankly” in responding to a question regarding the DMCA. We would send a takedown notice if we feel the economy is in danger or there are unacceptable behaviours.

The reverse-engineering projects for GTA 3 and Vice City were pulled from GitHub earlier this year. The projects had already offered a range of improvements to the original open-world games, reducing loading times and introducing better controller compatibility. Further improvements were planned, including ray-tracing.

Take-Two has the legal right to issue a takedown of any copy of its IP. However, it is difficult to accept the notion that Take-Two’s current policy is “pretty flexible”.

