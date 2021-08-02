Quantcast
29.5 C
United States of America
Monday, August 2, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Take-Two claims it is “pretty flexible”, when it comes down to GTA Mods – DMCAing

By Newslanes Media
0
4

Must read

Take-Two claims it is "pretty flexible", when it comes down to GTA Mods - DMCAing

GTA modders don’t have the best relationship with parent company Take-Two or Rockstar. This includes the years-old bans against the FiveM multiplayer mod and the recent DMCA claims against the reverse-engineering of GTA 3 projects. Take-Two says it is “pretty flexible” in dealing with such matters, however it can take steps when “bad behavior” or the economy is at risk.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that “in terms of takedowns we’re fairly flexible, frankly” in responding to a question regarding the DMCA. We would send a takedown notice if we feel the economy is in danger or there are unacceptable behaviours.

- Advertisement -

The reverse-engineering projects for GTA 3 and Vice City were pulled from GitHub earlier this year. The projects had already offered a range of improvements to the original open-world games, reducing loading times and introducing better controller compatibility. Further improvements were planned, including ray-tracing.

Take-Two has the legal right to issue a takedown of any copy of its IP. However, it is difficult to accept the notion that Take-Two’s current policy is “pretty flexible”.

Maybe check out our list of the best GTA 5 mods before they all get taken down.

Publiated at Mon, 2 Aug 2021 22.32:39 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe best dog holiday: Choose the perfect location according to your preferences Your breed
Take-Two claims it is "pretty flexible", when it comes down to GTA Mods - DMCAing
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks