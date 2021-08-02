The best dog holiday: Choose the perfect location according to your preferences Your breed

Noel, The Supervet: Noel thanks owners for loving their dog

Many Brits are choosing to go on a holiday in the UK this summer, as millions of children across the nation have gone back to school. But for those seeking a resort that will suit their dog’s preferences, from long walks to pet meet-ups, Dog Friendly Cottages has something for everyone. Matt Fox, CEO and founder of Dog Friendly Cottages adds: “We’ve seen a huge 415 percent increase in bookings this spring compared to the same period in 2019, so it’s clear that we’re truly obsessed with bringing our pooches on holiday this year.”

Teaming up with top dog psychologist, George Barrett at Dalesman Dog Psychology, a list of the best locations and places to stay around the UK based on your pup’s breed has been created. George stated: “While the information above is based upon the behavior of specific breeds, it is important to keep in mind that all breeds are unique and will have their own temperaments. - Advertisement - Exercise requirements can vary depending on age and fitness. It’s also important to keep in mind that pets traveling to unknown places may exhibit altered behaviours due to stress. All dogs must be controlled and kept under control. They should not be allowed to run loose if they pose a threat to other dogs or livestock, people, or themselves. Make sure that your pet has been microchipped. Also, ensure it is wearing a collar with a disc and your mobile number. These are some of the top destinations for your family with four-legged friends:

Labrador Retriever, Golden Retriever The top locations are Padstow and St Ives. George states that both breeds will love beaches and coves, where they can splash about and run around in the water. There are also local bars and cafés for dogs to socialize with each other. - Advertisement - Stay at Sea Shells Barn in Padstow (Cornwall). The tranquil retreat can be found one mile from Padstow’s charming harbour, and two miles away from Cornwall’s sandy beaches. This barn was converted into an apartment and sleeps four. Households are permitted to have one pet.

Sea Shells Barn in Padstow, Cornwall

French Bulldog, Dachshund, and Pug Breeds Cromer, Ilfracombe and Brixham are the top locations George states that these breeds are capable of being active for short periods, but quickly become overheated when it gets hot. They need lots of time to rest and cool off. They don't like being outside in the rain. They can walk one- to two miles per day, which is enough, as their legs are shorter than mine, so it is much easier to go flat. You won't find them in pubs, so plan for plenty of quiet and cozy nights! Stay at Fern Cottage in Ilfracombe (Devon). The friendly cottage with end terrace is located in Ilfracombe, and it is close to the North Devon coast, Exmoor National Park, and rolling hills. Three guests can sleep in the property, as well as one dog. The home is decorated with unique accessories that add a personal touch to make it feel more like home.

Fern Cottage in Ilfracombe, North Devon

Rottweiler and German Shepherd are two breeds Locations of excellence: Filey, Staithes, and Seahouses These outdoor dogs love to be active and can happily walk up to 3 miles per day, depending on their age and fitness. Good walks are important! George agrees. They also love to paddle so beaches and coves are a favorite. A quieter area is often more appealing to many dogs, as they are less likely to be tangled up with other dogs. Scarborough: Thirley Beck Lodge This charming lodge is located just twenty minutes from Filey on the edge of Scarborough. It’s best for dogs who are comfortable around other animals.

Thirley Beck Cottage in Scarborough

Breeds: Vizsla, Springer Spaniel, Cocker Spaniel Locations of top importance: Perranporth, Bideford and Llandudno George says that these breeds love to race around outside and are energetic. These dogs are friendly with other dogs, and they love to run around in the busy streets. However, they need to get plenty of exercise. Stay at Craiglwyd Bach or Llandudno in North Wales This charming, Grade II-listed 18th century cottage, with single storey, welcomes both pets and people in Llandudno (Welsh town). Craiglwyd Bar is a tranquil lane with stunning views of Penrhyn Bay. It’s a great spot for couples who are looking to relax after a day of activity.

Craiglwyd Bac in Llandudno, North Wales

Breeds: Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Border Terrier The top locations are: Staithes Seahouses and Aberystwyth They are active outdoors breeds that are tough and very resilient. George explains. George explains that they can be friendly with other dogs, but are not able to tolerate being challenged and would rather spend their time outside instead of relaxing at a dog-friendly bar. Stay at Staithes Cottage in North Yorkshire This cottage is located in Staithes on the coast, north of Whitby. It has unique features like rope climbing up the stairs. The luxury, ancient treasure can sleep four people and is a great place to relax after an active day with your dog or children.

Staithes Cottage in North Yorkshire

Breeds: German Shorthaired pointer, Boxer Locations of note: Rye and Perranporth. Whitstable George says that these dogs are very active and love the outdoors, but have different preferences about water. They are adaptable to all terrains and can take long walks if they feel well. Stay at the Old Sweet Shop in Whitstable (Kent). The Old Sweet Shop, a quirky and charming holiday home, is located in Whitstable’s heart. It is conveniently situated close to the shops and beaches, as well as the cafes and restaurants. Cottage can accommodate up to 2 pets. It has an open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting area, useful bathroom downstairs, and 3 bedrooms upstairs.

The Old Sweet Shop, Whitstable, Kent

Breed: Beagle Top locations: Aberystwyth, Bridport, Beadnell Although they can walk longer than most people would like, beagles don’t enjoy water. They prefer to run and play in open areas. George says. They can cover 5 miles easily without losing a step. They are great with dogs, and don’t mind being in busy areas. Stay at Willow House in Newton-by-the-Sea (Northumberland). This striking home is located south of Beadnall and can sleep up to 8 people or three pets. The large guesthouse is ideal for family events or get-togethers with friends, four-legged and not!

Willow House in Newton-by-the-Sea, Northumberland

Breeds: Shih Tzu, King Charles Cavalier Locations of note: Bude and Newquay. Looe George says that these dogs enjoy the calmer side of life. They will take a walk, but also love to be indoors. Because of their short legs they like flatter terrain. They don’t love getting their hair wet so prefer to stay on the ground. Long car trips are a favorite pastime for dogs. However, they still need to be hydrated. Stay at Swallow Cottage in Bude, Cornwall This cottage, a converted barn made of stone, is ideal for families or groups of friends. It can sleep up to 6 people, and it will also welcome one pet. You can enjoy your morning cup of coffee outside in a spacious, enclosed garden.

Swallow Cottage in Bude, Cornwall

Whippets and all running dogs are acceptable breeds Whitstable and Cromer are the top locations George said, “These dogs love the outdoors, but they only like it in good weather.” For their 20 minutes of exercise, they prefer short bursts followed by rest. Open spaces such as beaches and hills can be ideal for them. These breeds are known for their aversion to water, and they can become picky about other dogs. However, they do great in busy places. Stay at Horseshoe Cottage in Cromer, Norfolk Horseshoe Cottage was once a home for fisherman. It is located close to local amenities and the beach. This unique and cozy getaway sleeps three people and can accommodate two pets. It is a great spot to explore the local beaches and walking trails.

Horseshoe Cottage in Cromer, Norfolk

