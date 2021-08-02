Quantcast
This is the start of the 23rd Tetris 99 Maximus Cup Week

Ever since the game launched a couple of years ago, Tetris 99 has been doing Maximus Cup events every now and then. They are usually held to celebrate first-party content on Nintendo Switch. Usually, it is a game. The theme that you unlock at the event will be based on this first-party content.

Well, Nintendo has announced Tetris 99’s 23rd Maximus Cup. The tournament will start on August 6. The theme this time is inspired by The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD. The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD was released on Nintendo Switch less than one month ago. You can view their tweet below regarding the Tetris 99 Maximus Cup.

