Townend, Collett, and McEwen win team gold in eventing GB

By Newslanes Media
They secured Great Britain’s first Olympic gold medal in eventing in any style since Munich 1972. Australia won silver and France bronze.

Last updated at 11:16 AM on 02/08/21

A stunning collection of rides was created by Oliver Townend and Laura Collett, as well as Tom McEwen

Oliver Townend of Great Britain, Laura Collett from Great Britain and Tom McEwen won the Tokyo Olympics gold medal for the team eventing competition.

More information to come…

The following is an update on the breaking Olympics news. More details will follow shortly. For the most recent updates, please refresh this page.

Publiated at Mon, 2 Aug 2021 11:32:22 +0000

