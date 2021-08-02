Townend, Collett, and McEwen win team gold in eventing GB

A stunning collection of rides was created by Oliver Townend and Laura Collett, as well as Tom McEwen

Oliver Townend of Great Britain, Laura Collett from Great Britain and Tom McEwen won the Tokyo Olympics gold medal for the team eventing competition.

