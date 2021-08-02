Use Android? YouTube and Gmail could block you Next month

Starting Sept. 27, phones running Android 2.3.7 and lower will not be able to sign in on Google Apps. Update your Android version.

While Zak Pollack, the Android Help community manager, explained in a blog post: “As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021. Signing in to your Android device on September 27th could result in username and password issues when trying to access Google services and products like YouTube, Gmail and Maps.

We recommend that you update your Android device to the latest version (4.0+) in order to keep access to Google services and apps on that device.

Google has confirmed in a help posting that Android 2.3.7 and older users will experience a username/password error when they attempt to log into affected devices to add e-mail accounts or calendars.

