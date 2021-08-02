VIDEO: How to Convert a MINI Cooper S For RallyRacing

The new video mixes three of the most beloved car accessories, MINIs and rally cars: Edd China, Edd China, and this is what it looks like. Because of their small wheelbases and precise handling, MINIs have been a great rally car. Converting existing roads into rally vehicles is a lot of fun. Edd China shows you how to do exactly this.

This video is for MINI Cooper S owners who want to drive their car on dirt roads or the track. Edd China replaced the shocks and bushings on his MINI Cooper S rear suspension to make it ready for rally racing. Although it may not sound like much, it was crucial work and Edd China explained why every part was being changed, with what it would be replaced with and why he chose the parts he did.

He spoke about how to fix the suspension bushings’ give and why you should replace them with polyurethane ones to improve stiffness. The adjustable control arms can be used to add or subtract negative camber depending on your needs.

The last part of the video features China swapping out the old coilover shocks with brand-new Öhlins coilovers. They’re fully adjustable, which will help the rally-ready MINI Cooper put down as much performance as it possibly can. Plus, they’ll probably be more comfortable than the older, likely blown, shocks. At the end of the video, the MINI suffered a bit of a mishap, which caused an event that’s likely to give China a headache.

It sounds great to hook up an old BMW MINI Cooper S for rally race racing. It’s fun, even if it means I have to do the driving. It should still be a blast driving it.

