Zara Tindall’s summer plans for royal travel Take a break from work with Lucas, your new baby

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall are likely to spend the last of their summer at Sandringham House in Norfolk.
They just had Lucas their third child, and they are likely to choose a vacation close to home.
Zara and Mike decided to enjoy their 2018 holiday at Sandringham House, right after the birth of their second daughter Lena.
They will use Sandringham House, the country estate of Queen Elizabeth II. However, they may also visit Her Majesty at Balmoral.
The Christmas holiday is usually spent at the Norfolk home by the Queen.
The house can also be used as a vacation home in the summer, and is considered to be one the Queens favourite country getaways.
Since 1862, Sandringham House was a private residence of the British monarchy.
Until October 2021, visitors can visit the gardens and property.
Where will the other royals go on their summer vacations?
Balmoral Castle in Scotland will be the Queen’s summer home.
She spends her time riding horses and spending time at the Highlands Retreat with her family.
Prince Charles and Duchess Cornwall spend most of their vacations at Llwynywermod Estate in Wales.
Llwynywermod estate is where the Duke of Cornwall and Duchess Cornwall spend their summer vacation.
This year, the Duke and Duchess will remain close to their home.
They love to bring their kids to Anmer Hall on Sandringham Estate, where they also have a country home.
Although Cumbria does not have an official royal residence, the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge frequently expressed their love for spending time in the Lake District with children.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not spend any time this summer in the UK.
They currently live in Los Angeles’ Montecito house with their baby Archie, and Lilibet.
According to some reports, Harry and Meghan may stay in California due to restrictions on travel, for the remainder of summer.
In July 2020, the Duke and Duchess bought Santa Barbara’s impressive property for approximately PS11.2 million.
Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 02:17:41 +0000