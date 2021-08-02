Zara Tindall’s summer plans for royal travel Take a break from work with Lucas, your new baby

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall are likely to spend the last of their summer at Sandringham House in Norfolk.

They just had Lucas their third child, and they are likely to choose a vacation close to home.

Zara and Mike decided to enjoy their 2018 holiday at Sandringham House, right after the birth of their second daughter Lena.

They will use Sandringham House, the country estate of Queen Elizabeth II. However, they may also visit Her Majesty at Balmoral.

