Quantcast
32.3 C
United States of America
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
type here...
Travel

According to a flight attendant, passengers have the ability to ‘improve chances’ of becoming VIPs. Dress well for treatment

By Newslanes Media
0
9

Must read

According to a flight attendant, passengers have the ability to 'improve chances' of becoming VIPs. Dress well for treatment

Although cabin crew may not be able to upgrade passengers all the time, they are responsible for most customer service. A flight attendant at Jet Blue explains that passengers have simple options to “improve their chances” of getting premium service from crew members.

The Points Guy UK was informed by a crew member that “presentation matters.”

- Advertisement -

This includes everything from ensuring passengers are dressed smartly to being polite to staff members and fellow travellers.

Although this may not always result in an upgrade to first or business class, the crew member stated that it could provide some inflight perks.

She said, “I don’t think you will get Mint or any premium cabin on another airline just because you are dressed up.”

READ MORE: Greece and Italy extend quarantine for Britons

- Advertisement -

It isn’t the first time that a cabin crew member shares this type of information.

Reddit Forum: Anonymous crew members offer their assistance to holidaymakers to explain how they can get better service and free drinks.

Crew member wrote, “I treated friendly people better. I even gave them free snacks and booze.”

Although it may not seem important to be polite towards cabin crew, some flight attendants said that this can make all the difference.

She said, “On one of our aircrafts we have 396 passengers economy class. If I greet half and smile back then that means we will have a smooth flight because the passengers seem happy.”

- Advertisement -

Politeness should not be a goal to get free drinks or snacks.

Reddit anonymous second crew member said, “Sometimes they will just thank you and other times they’ll question where you are sitting. If they ask, let them know the number of your seat and they usually provide better service.”

The key is not to expect anything in return.

You have to actually give it to them because they are hard workers and must deal with lots of whiny people every day. Not because it will get you anything.

Many people mistakenly believe that cabin crew serve only food and drink.

Flight attendants receive intensive training to make sure that everyone onboard is safe and healthy, even in emergency situations.

Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 21:37:11 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePS5 Stock UK: SMALL Very, Argos PS5 restocking coming this Week
According to a flight attendant, passengers have the ability to 'improve chances' of becoming VIPs. Dress well for treatment
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks