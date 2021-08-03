After John Lennon’s outrage, the Beatles were expelled from Africa.

In the 1960s, The Beatles became more famous than ever. The band was touring the globe performing incredible songs, but the sheer number of people who came to hear them perform showed how much they were loved. John Lennon shared his excitement about how the band was more popular than Christianity during this time.

Lennon met with The Evening Standard in March 1966 and remarked: “Christianity will disappear.” It will disappear and shrink.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t need to argue about it; I’m correct and I’ll prove right. Now, we’re even more famous than Jesus.

“I’m not sure which one will be first: rock’n’roll or Christianity.”

He said, “Jesus is all right, but his disciples are thick and ordinary.” They twist it, that’s what ruins it.”

These comments were retorted a few months later.

- Advertisement -

READ MORE: Beatles George Harrison says that ‘Lennon’s death did not change my life.