Age of Empires beta 4: When will it launch on Steam? It is available on Xbox

Xbox Game Studios and developer Relic Entertainment are launching Age of Empire 4, the beta, this week via Steam and Microsoft Store.
This is an open test. The development team will have to participate and run the new build.
Good news: Gamers interested in participating in the beta program don’t have to order it or fulfill any other financial obligations.
Age Insiders will instead be able to access the Age of Empires 4 Closed Beta on Steam or the Microsoft Store.
Relic confirmed this event will be the biggest hands-on to date, and thousands of Age Insiders will test Age of Empires IV.
WHAT YEAR DOES THE AGE EMPIRES4 BETA START?
According to the development team, Age of Empires 4 will be open for Insiders from Thursday August 5th 2021. Closed beta testing will be available on selected platforms up to Monday August 16
It has not been revealed when the facility will be open but it is expected that things will run on PDT (where Microsoft is located).
Age of Empires is available on Windows and Steam. However, for the time being, Xbox consoles are not allowed to participate in this beta.
Relic confirmed they were running Age of Empires 4 Beta to improve the game’s performance, and fix bugs. The team provided this statement.
Relic and World’s Edge need you to “fine-tune” our systems. This means you will be required to play as many matches possible while testing out various matchmaking methods.
We need to provide feedback and bugs that have an impact on our developers. The game’s balance is constantly changing, and the units you see in closed beta are not necessarily indicative of the final product.
Start collecting ideas about how Age of Empires IV can be improved after launch. Closed beta’s primary goal is to fix bugs and ensure stability, but the Age IV team will continue to improve and grow the game. As a beta participant, you help guide our vision.”
Closed beta preview specifications are:
Windows 10 OS
Processor: 1.7 to 2.7GHz (turbo). 4 core: Intel Core i5-4460T (355w) / AMD X-6300 (or better).
Memory: 8GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIAGTX760 or AMD Radeon R7260X with minimum 2GB VRAM.
On October 28, 2021, the full version of Age of Empires 4 is available.
Publiated at Wed., 4 Aug 2021 02.00 00:0000 +0000