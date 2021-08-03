Age of Empires beta 4: When will it launch on Steam? It’s on Xbox

Xbox Game Studios and developer Relic Entertainment are launching Age of Empire 4, the beta, this week via Steam and Microsoft Store.

This is an open test. The development team will have to participate and run the new build.

Good news: Gamers interested in participating in the beta program don’t have to order it or fulfill any other financial obligations.

Age Insiders will instead be able to access the Age of Empires 4 Closed Beta on Steam or the Microsoft Store.

Relic confirmed this event will be the biggest hands-on to date, and thousands of Age Insiders will test Age of Empires IV.