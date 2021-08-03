Apex Legends Update Time: Season 10 Emergence Release Date – Seer Patch Notes

UPDATERespawn Entertainment has given today’s Apex Legends update an official release time. They have announced that Season 10 of Emergence will begin at 10 AM PDT on August 3.

The patch notes have been fully shared. New details for Legends character Seer are also listed.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the full list of changes can be found on the official EA Game Site.

ORIGINALDevelopers Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that it will be updating its site at a later dateApex LegendsSeason 10: Emergence.

Rampage, a new weapon that can be used to destroy enemies and the World’s Edge map will make its debut.

Large swathes will be affected by the map changes. Months of mining aggressively on World’s Edge have left the area overmined and overburdened. The land has been pushed to the limit.

- Advertisement -

Respawn says that the earth fractured and erupted. Hammond used the Climatizer in order to quickly cool the area down to below zero temperatures.

A new Lava Siphon will be added to stabilize the caldera. It is connected via gondolas and has many new battle areas.