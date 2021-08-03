Quantcast
Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Touch ID now on sale Own

When Apple launched its colorful, new 24-inch iMac in May, it added a nice little surprise to the 8-core GPU variants: a Magic Keyboard with built-in Touch ID. This keyboard could not be purchased in other ways. You had to purchase the $1,499+ iMac to obtain it.

Now, as MacRumors first noticed, this is no longer the case. A Magic Keyboard Touch ID can be purchased for $149 and a Magic Keyboard Touch ID with Numeric Keypad is available for $179.

It is quite an increase in price from the regular non-Touch ID versions of these keyboards which sell for $129 and $99 respectively, but this is Apple’s way.

You can get the new keyboard with or without the numeric keypad.
Credit to apple

These keyboards can only be used with Apple’s M1 Macs. This means that the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and 24-inch iMacs will all work well. While the keyboards can be used with other computers without Touch ID, they won’t work on them.

The Touch ID feature, which is available on MacBooks as well as older iPads and iPhones, allows you to login with just a fingerprint scan. It’s even more convenient to have it on your keyboard.

Apple has the new Magic Keyboard and Numeric Keypad, along with Magic Keyboard With Touch ID. Only in silver, though — if you want other colors, you’ll still have to buy the new 24-inch iMac, which comes in blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.

