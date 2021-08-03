Arsenal opens bidding on James Maddison’s Arsenal bid as Leicester swap deal offer’

According to reports, Arsenal made an offer of a player plus cash for Leicester’s attacking midfielder James Maddison. Edu and Mikel Arteta both agree that Maddison is a good fit for Arsenal and that acquiring a quality playmaker like him can boost the team’s performance.

However, Leicester remains in an excellent position to keep Maddison at bay.

The player can be offered European football which isn’t currently available in London.

Maddison is still central to Brendan Rodgers plans. Leicester, as demonstrated in negotiations with Manchester United to acquire Harry Maguire’s rights, will not yield to any pressure.

According to Football.London, Leicester has been offered a player plus cash offer by intermediaries who want to arrange a deal with Arsenal.

