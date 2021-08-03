Arsenal opens bidding on James Maddison’s Arsenal bid as Leicester swap deal offer’

According to reports, Arsenal made an offer of a player plus cash for Leicester’s attacking midfielder James Maddison. Edu and Mikel Arteta both agree that Maddison is a good fit for Arsenal and that acquiring a quality playmaker like him can boost the team’s performance.
However, Leicester remains in an excellent position to keep Maddison at bay.
The player can be offered European football which isn’t currently available in London.
Maddison is still central to Brendan Rodgers plans. Leicester, as demonstrated in negotiations with Manchester United to acquire Harry Maguire’s rights, will not yield to any pressure.
According to Football.London, Leicester has been offered a player plus cash offer by intermediaries who want to arrange a deal with Arsenal.
JUST IN: Mino Raiola calls Jurgen Klopp “piece of the s ***’ row in which Liverpool offered Paul Pogba”.
Arsenal had been interested in the Norwegian, but they were set to give him a fresh start at Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti.
If Real Madrid makes him available, the club will be interested.
Maddison celebrated recently the birth of his second child.
He is open to the possibility of moving to Arsenal.
Want a pre-season preview of YOUR club’s season? Get it in your email and in your letters. __S.13__
Negotiations for a possible deal were described as slow.
The value of the 24-year-old male is close to PS60million.
In 31 Premier League games last season, he scored eight goals and recorded five assists.
Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 11:00:13 +0000