Back to the Future fan love a new theory to explain Biff Tannen’s blind spot

Marty McFly lived in 1985, before he traveled back in time. His father George McFly had been bullied at school by Biff Tannen (now supervisor). Back to the Future opens with Biff at McFly’s house, having borrowed George his car and crashed into it. The film’s villain will be remembered by fans for his statement: “I cannot believe you loaned me your car without telling that it had blind spots.” “I could have been killed!”

George responded: “Blind spot?” Biff said, “Now, Biff. I didn’t notice that there was a blind spot in the car before I drove it.” - Advertisement - Biff had said before: “What? Are you blind McFly?” It is there. It’s there. The bully suggested that the car’s insurance be paid for. It is your car. It should be covered by your insurance. Who will pay? His shirt was pointed out by him and he said, “I spilled beer all over it after the car crashed into me.” “Who’s going to pay for my cleaning?” READ MORE Back to the Future4: Bob Gale explains why a sequel won’t happen

- Advertisement - A popular fan theory now suggests that Biff was blind because he had previously driven only a convertible. Reddit user Joebadiah said: “This would account for his blind spot complaint. A convertible is clearly more visible than an enclosed vehicle. He has always been a convertible driver. He loved his car and would not have let go of it (or even waited until the last days). “Or if he had bought new cars, they would likely have been convertibles. He would never be able to drive anything other than a convertible.

According to the theory, “The fact that he is George McFly’s boss and needs to borrow his vehicle is probably because he lost it recently (likely in an embarrassing manner) and wanted to use George to get to wherever he was going on that particular night (maybe a business/social function). - Advertisement - After a couple of drinks, he realized that he was not safe to drive a Sedan-style vehicle, which he didn’t have any experience with. So while it is possible that he sipped beer on himself which may have contributed to the or been collateral damage to the incident, I believe inebriation and the decreased 360 visibility of McFly’s Sedan made true blind spots, and Biff was legally confused by these. They added a summary of their theory titled “Too Long, Didn’t Read”: “Biff only had ever driven his convertible, and as he hadn’t driven one before, he didn’t understand how to see the McFly’s Sedan from the outside. He experienced blind spots, and the car was destroyed.” DO NOT MISS

Express.co.uk talked to Bob Gale, co-creator of Back to the Future last year and shared his reasons why a fourth film would not happen. Producer and screenwriter stated: “Y’know, we kick around stuff every once in awhile. But, the bottom line, we don’t want to do Back to the Future without Michael J Fox. I doubt anyone wants to. “To make a Marty McFly’s future where he has Parkinson’s…that doesn’t seem right.”

Fox, who has suffered from Parkinson’s disease since 1991, has semi-retired for the past 20 years. His symptoms have worsened over time. Gale said, “We have all seen sequels that did too many or too few.” We just said “Y’know, these movies were great as they are. Let’s leave them alone.” The conversation turns into, “Why did they create another one?” “ UK fans are fortunate to have Back to the Future, the musical that will be hitting London’s West End starting August 20, 2021. LEARN MORE ABOUT THE REDDIT THEORY

Tue, 3 Aug 2021 16,57:00 (+0000)