BTS’s ‘Butter’ Ties As The Fifth-Longest-Charting Song By A Hot 100 History: Korean Act

It was a close race to the No. The race for the No. 1 Hot 100 spot was tighter than ever before as Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X made a serious effort to place their joint “Industry Baby”, which is currently at the top of all the U.S. charts. They fall just one place short of the top spot, falling to BTS’s “Butter,” which has so far enjoyed a successful run at No. 1. has only resigned to allow room for another song by the same group.

BTS’ “Butter”, which earns another spot in the Hot 100 penthouse, becomes the longest-running lead track of 2021. This helps BTS end a tie for Olivia Rodrigo in terms of the number of weeks in first place. But the song itself has also reached an important milestone. This summer hit has been on the Hot 100’s ranking for 10 consecutive weeks. It is a rare feat for any South Korean musical group to achieve this status.

In fact, “Butter” is one of only six songs by South Korean musicians to spend 10 weeks (or more) on the Hot 100, and by reaching double-digit frames on the list, the cut ties with another track from the same septet and earns the honor of being one of the fifth-longest-charting releases by an act from that part of the world.

BTS’ “Butter”, which spent 10 weeks on the Hot 100, is tied with “Mic Drop”, who also had 10 rounds on the Hot 100 before it fell off. The collaboration that the group did with Desiigner was huge for them as it became a top-40 hit among South Korean musicians when it reached No. 28, back in 2017.

BTS claim that their song “Dynamite”, a disco-leaning single, is the most-charting South Korean production. It also broke the record for the best-selling South Korean music last year. The number one hit reached 32 weeks. This beat the previous record for K-pop artists by one frame. Psy’s Gangnam Style was once on the Hot 100 for 31 consecutive periods.

At present, Pinkfong’s viral sensation “Baby Shark” remains the third-longest-charting Hot 100 hit by a South Korean musical act of any kind (Pinkfong is kind of a band/brand hybrid), with 20 weeks spent on the list. Psy’s “Gentleman”, another song, spent just 15 frames before it disappeared.

Given that “Butter”, the Hot 100’s main show, isn’t it? It will continue to be on top of the charts. It will likely continue ruling, but its slow decline might be due to the fact that it is still on top. Billboard is protected by a rule that would likely see it removed from the list if it falls below No. It could easily revise this ranking many more times after it has spent 20 weeks on it.

Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 02:24:08 +0000