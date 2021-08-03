Camila Mendes uses this serum after 15-Hour days on the ‘Riverdale’ Set

Everyone has been guilty at one time or another of not washing our face after going out. Sometimes, sheer laziness wins out over rationality! However, prolonged use of makeup can cause damage to our skin. To fix this problem we must take steps to clear our pores and unclog them the next day.

When celebrities spend long hours in makeup, they experience the exact same problem. The way their skin reacts to the long hours on set can be similar to our skin’s reaction to not washing our face. We’re looking for skincare tips from actors.Camila MendesAccording to a spokesperson, the serum helps her skin recover and retain its natural glow.

- Advertisement -

It’s amazing!

Amazon has the ILIA-Natural True Skin Radiant Priming Cream for only $52! Also available at Dermstore, ILIA Beauty. Prices are correct as of February 8, 2020. However, they are subject to alter.

This ILIA Beauty serum was voted her favourite product by the Riverdale starlet. Mendes stated that this serum would help give the skin a glow after you apply foundation. It’s also a primer serum, which helps make your makeup last longer.

The serum tightens the skin when it is applied to the skin. It helps reduce the appearance pores, wrinkles and fine lines, as well as smoothening the skin’s texture. This priming serum smoothes your skin and prepares it for flawless makeup application.

- Advertisement -

It’s amazing!

Amazon has the ILIA-Natural True Skin Radiant Priming Cream for only $52! Also available at Dermstore, ILIA Beauty. Prices are correct as of February 8, 2020. However, they are subject to alter.

Mendes also mentioned that this serum helps foundation adhere to skin, which makes your makeup last longer. This serum can be used before applying makeup to protect your skin from the effects of environmental elements that may cause premature and unwanted aging.

This powerful, multi-action product clearly made an impact on Mendes. We’re sure to grab any beauty product she endorses, thanks to her flawless skin!

You can see it here: Purchase the ILIA-Natural True Skin Radiant Priming Cream for just $52 on Amazon. Also available at Dermstore or ILIA Beauty. Prices are correct as of February 8, 2020. However, they are subject to alter.

- Advertisement -

Are you not sure what product or service you are looking for? You can find more ILIA Beauty products and all the beauty items available on Amazon right here.

You can find more deals and picks here.

The Shop With Us team at Us Weekly brought this post to your attention. Shop With Us aims to showcase products and services that our readers may find useful and interesting, including face masks and self-tanners. The selection of products and services is not meant to be an endorsement by Us Weekly, or any celebrities mentioned in this post. Shop With Us may be offered products to try out by manufacturers. Us Weekly also receives compensation when readers click on the link to purchase the product in the article. It does not influence our decisions about whether or not to recommend a product. Shop With Us is independent from the advertising sales staff. We welcome your feedback at [email protected] Have a great shopping experience!

Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 15:43:57 +0000