Catherine Zeta Jones is hard to recognize with Rapunzel hair Transformation in an ageless photograph



Hanna Fillingham

Catherine Zeta Jones sparked a reaction with an Instagram photo of the ageless Chicago star showing her long-hair transformation



Catherine Zeta JonesShe is on well-deserved vacation with her family in Europe, currently enjoying a relaxing time.But work is not far away.

- Advertisement -

More: Catherine Zeta Jones amazes us with her beach shots to celebrate family happiness

The Hollywood actress went on a weekend trip to reminisce about her first movie, 1001 nuits. It was shot in 1987.

ItChicagoActress took to Instagram and shared a picture of her in character from the film in an outtake. She was wearing a low-cut tan dress.You can sport a Rapunzel-inspired haircut.

Loading the Player

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta Jones shares rare view into huge vacation home garden

- Advertisement -

Catherine added the caption: “TBT. Between takes, my first Movie. ‘1001 Nuits’ Morocco 1987. Philippe de Broca, a French director whom I loved and missed. It was a great experience.

More: Catherine Zeta Jones rocks super-short hair in epic throwback photograph

More: Catherine Zeta Jones is stunning in lace while she takes you on a tour of her beautiful vacation home

Many fans commented on how much Catherine has changed since the film.One wrote: “How can you not age?” Another wrote, “Beautiful now and then.” Another wrote: “Beautiful then and now.”

Catherine Zeta Jones looked amazing with Rapunzel-inspired hair

- Advertisement -

Catherine has a habit of changing her look for movie roles. While in Majorca, she shared another throwback shot – this one from Chicago where she played Velma.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones displays endless legs in quirky swimsuit video

More: Catherine Zeta Jones is overwhelmed by support from the famous following an exciting development

Catherine looked stunning in a black hairstyle and bangs for the movie. She has been on Majorca since June, and she is currently enjoying quality time with Michael Douglas, her husband and their two children Dylan and Carys.

Plus, Catherine’s brother, sister, and niece joined her family last week in Spain after they had travelled from Wales.

In Majorca, the Chicago Star in her Vacation Home

A sweet video was shared by the star with Ava, her niece. It went down well with her fans.

SEE ALSO: Catherine Zeta Jones does yoga on board a luxury yacht in a backless swimsuit

SEE: Catherine Zeta Jones’s new video for her swimsuit has some concerned

This holiday home of the famous family has ten bedrooms and 11,000 sq feet.It is located in the Valldemossa suburbs.

Catherine Douglas and Michael Douglas enjoy quality time together

There is also a home theater and a fitness room. Outside, you will find a beautiful swimming pool and vineyard, as well as direct access to S’Estaca, the tiny village.

More: Catherine Zeta Jones puts on a leggy show in extravagant bathroom

SEE: Catherine Zeta Jones shares a glimpse into the garden at Majorca’s vacation home

While they were there, the family celebrated many occasions, such as Fourth of July and Michael’s Emmy nomination.

More HELLO! Read more HELLO! stories from the USA

Do you like this story? Subscribe to our newsletter and receive other stories similar to this straight to your email inbox.

Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 11.39:31 +0000