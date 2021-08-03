Cody Rhodes: Does deathmatch wrestling have a place? AEW

Cody Rhodes thinks there is a place in deathmatch wrestling. After last week’s episode on AEW Dynamite where Chris Jericho and Nick Gage fought in a brutal No Rules match, the controversial style was brought into mainstream discussion.

Cody Rhodes sat down today with wrestling journalists for an AEW conference phone call in which he discussed various subjects. Rhodes was very open to being asked about his feelings on last week’s Dynamite deathmatch. Because of the complexity involved in wrestling, it is important to have a balance.

Cody Rhodes said, “I believe it has a place.” It’s not something that you’ll see very often, but I don’t believe it is. This is just my opinion. I believe it’s crucial that your show balances out.

Cody Rhodes said that deathmatch wrestling is a valid form of entertainment, even though it was not something you will see very often at #AEW. Sportskeeda Wrestling, @SKWrestling_ August 3, 2021

Cody Rhodes thinks deathmatches are a good option for professional wrestling

[Embedded content]

Cody Rhodes commented on AEW’s recent success in viewership, with Dynamite being the number one show on cable for three consecutive weeks. He also briefly expressed his interest in participating in a deathmatch (at least before the birth of AEW).

Cody Rhodes said, “Before AEW I had seriously considered doing a Deathmatch with Matt Tremont.” It was something I had seriously considered, but it wasn’t the right time to do that. However, that match was a true deathmatch. Is it a worthy program to air on TV? We were number one on cable. That’s a great honor and responsibility, as it was three consecutive weeks. It’s an immense honor and responsibility for our fans during the Olympics.

- Advertisement -

Let us know your opinion on the deathmatch last week on AEW Dynamite. Cody Rhodes believes this style is appropriate for professional wrestling. We’d love to hear your opinions in the comments below.

Please credit the AEW conference calls with a link to this article.

You might have seen Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Instagram account. Stay up to date by clicking here

You might have seen Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Instagram account. Stay up to date by clicking here