Europe holiday: EU to impose new visa fees on the UK Tourists by 2023

The European Union has announced plans for a visa which will see Britons charged approximately PS6 (EUR7) to enter their holiday destination. This new rule is set to take effect at the end 2022.

The ETIAS, unlike other world visas will only be available for three years and holidaymakers will have the ability to “multiple entry” across bloc-wide trips.

The UK has officially left the EU since the beginning 2021. UK citizens are now eligible for visas.

The European Commission updated that visa-exempt citizens from the EU will need to complete an online application in just a few seconds. This will, in most cases (over 95 percent), result in automatic approval.

The process is simple, quick, and inexpensive. ETIAS authorization will only cost EUR7 and it will be good for up to three years.

