Even PM, the ‘climate spokesperson”, doesn’t believe in EVs. Allegra Stratton owns a Golf Course

In an interview on Times Radio, she said that Net-zero was the glide path. We need to act faster – science shows that carbon emissions must be reduced now to stop the temperature rise by 2030.

She said that she didn’t like to have to stop and charge her car while she visited elderly relatives 200,250 miles away.

According to her, she visited family in the UK including Scotland, North Wales and the Lake District.

She said that she believed they were all long journeys and would require at least one chargeable stop.

