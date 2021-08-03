Ex-wife Kyly Clarke gives birth to Kelsey Lee, Michael Clarke’s daughter Bondi home

- Advertisement -

In February 2013, they announced their end to seven years of marriage.

Despite their separation, Michael Clarke and Kyly Clarke remain good friends, continuing to co-parent Kelsey Lee, their 5-year-old daughter.

On Friday, the 40-year-old retired cricketer was seen leaving his daughter at her home in Sydney’s East. Then, the girls went to a nearby playground.

Michael was cheerful in a black T-shirt and khaki puffer jacket, as well as black shorts, for the handover.

Although he wasn’t able to see Kyly, the fitness expert at 39 was soon able to leave her house to bring her daughter to Parsley Bay Reserve.

Kyly, wearing a brightly colored jacket and white T-shirt, wore grey trackpants. She couldn’t help but smile as she ran on the grass alongside a smiling Kelsey Lee.

As the two of them frolicked in the nearby playground, Kyly lifted Kyly’s little girl so that she could safely swing on the monkey bars.

Kyly took photos of her daughter using her iPad and then helped her to do a handstand in the grass.

After the couple were seen together on holiday in Sydney’s Palm Beach, the property developer had to refute rumors that she was reunited with her husband.

Kyly denies the claims live on TV and instead tells The Morning Show that they are just good friends.

Her ex-husband, she said, had settled all rumors when he talked to KIIS FM a few weeks earlier.

Michael told Jackie O and The Kyle that their Palm Beach weekend was a family vacation and not a romantic escape.

He revealed that the ex-exs were “great friends” despite splitting their marriage and that he speaks with his ex-wife “almost every single day”.

She said, “It was a family vacation and a great opportunity to gather everyone together,” and also noted that Michael’s sister, and husband, were both present.

“Kelsey Lee was accompanied by her auntie, uncle, and cousins. She really enjoyed it, as you have to prioritize your child’s needs,” she stated.

After seven years of marriage, Michael and Kyly separated in September 2019. However, they didn’t announce their split until February 12, 2020.

It’s not a big deal: Kyly denied last month that she was getting back with Michael after they had a Palm Beach family vacation together.

Ex: Michael started dating Pip Edwards shortly after his divorce. Pip had been close friends with Michael for over a decade. They split in January of this year.

The Clarkes stated in a statement that the decision to divorce was an ‘amicable’ one for Kelsey Lee.

Soon after his divorce, Michael started dating Pip Edwards. They had been close friends for over ten years.

Kyly had a brief affair with James Courtney, V8 Supercars Champion.

These relationships did not last. Pip and Michael split up after being together for seven months. Kyly and James ended their relationship in December.