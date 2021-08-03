Quantcast
Ex-wife Kyly Clarke gives birth to Kelsey Lee, Michael Clarke's daughter Bondi home

Clarkes co-parenting! Michael leaves daughter Kelsey Lee (five years old) at Kyly, ex-wife. Before mother and daughter have a day at the park, Kyly takes her daughter.

By Nicole Douglas For Daily Mail Australia

Published by Last Updated:

In February 2013, they announced their end to seven years of marriage.

Despite their separation, Michael Clarke and Kyly Clarke remain good friends, continuing to co-parent Kelsey Lee, their 5-year-old daughter.

On Friday, the 40-year-old retired cricketer was seen leaving his daughter at her home in Sydney’s East. Then, the girls went to a nearby playground.

Dad duties! On Friday, Michael Clarke, a retired cricketer was seen leaving his daughter Kelsey Lee’s home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Michael was cheerful in a black T-shirt and khaki puffer jacket, as well as black shorts, for the handover.

Although he wasn’t able to see Kyly, the fitness expert at 39 was soon able to leave her house to bring her daughter to Parsley Bay Reserve.

Kyly, wearing a brightly colored jacket and white T-shirt, wore grey trackpants. She couldn’t help but smile as she ran on the grass alongside a smiling Kelsey Lee.

As the two of them frolicked in the nearby playground, Kyly lifted Kyly’s little girl so that she could safely swing on the monkey bars.

Casual chic: Michael wore a black Tshirt, black puffer jacket, and shorts to the event in high spirits.

Heading out: While he and Kyly Clarke, 39, weren't pictured together, the fitness guru soon stepped out with her little girl to take her for some exercise at Parsley Bar Reserve in Vaucluse

Going out: Although he was not pictured with Kyly Clarke (39), the fitness guru quickly stepped out to meet her daughter and take them for some exercise at Parsley Bar Reserve, Vaucluse.

Get ready to go! Kyly ran with her baby girl in the park. She couldn’t stop smiling and laughing as they spent quality time together

It’s adorable! Kelsey Lee was dressed in a cute penguin sweater with white leggings.

Super mum! Kyly took off her jacket and the two played at the local playground. Kyly lifted Kyly’s little girl so that she could safely swing on the monkey bars.

Kyly took photos of her daughter using her iPad and then helped her to do a handstand in the grass.

After the couple were seen together on holiday in Sydney’s Palm Beach, the property developer had to refute rumors that she was reunited with her husband.

Kyly denies the claims live on TV and instead tells The Morning Show that they are just good friends.

Her ex-husband, she said, had settled all rumors when he talked to KIIS FM a few weeks earlier.

Michael told Jackie O and The Kyle that their Palm Beach weekend was a family vacation and not a romantic escape.

Talent: Kyly later helped her daughter do a handstand in the grass.

Race: As she raced through the fields in her sports gear, the fitness expert didn’t seem to even break a sweat.

Amazing physique: Kyly showed off a glimpse of her abs while working out under the Sydney sun

Making memories. She grabbed her iPad and snapped some photos of their fun-filled adventures.

He revealed that the ex-exs were “great friends” despite splitting their marriage and that he speaks with his ex-wife “almost every single day”.

She said, “It was a family vacation and a great opportunity to gather everyone together,” and also noted that Michael’s sister, and husband, were both present.

“Kelsey Lee was accompanied by her auntie, uncle, and cousins. She really enjoyed it, as you have to prioritize your child’s needs,” she stated.

After seven years of marriage, Michael and Kyly separated in September 2019. However, they didn’t announce their split until February 12, 2020.

It’s not a big deal: Kyly denied last month that she was getting back with Michael after they had a Palm Beach family vacation together.

Ex: Michael started dating Pip Edwards shortly after his divorce. Pip had been close friends with Michael for over a decade. They split in January of this year.

The Clarkes stated in a statement that the decision to divorce was an ‘amicable’ one for Kelsey Lee.

Soon after his divorce, Michael started dating Pip Edwards. They had been close friends for over ten years.

Kyly had a brief affair with James Courtney, V8 Supercars Champion.

These relationships did not last. Pip and Michael split up after being together for seven months. Kyly and James ended their relationship in December.

Over: Kyly had a brief affair with James Courtney, V8 Supercars Champion last year. However they split in December

