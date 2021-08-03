Fantasy Football RB Consistency Ratings 2021: Discover potential Rankings of sleepers and busts running back

Many fantasy football leagues have head-to-head matches every week. It’s how we all know and enjoy playing fantasy football, for better or worse. While having consistently strong producers in H2H leagues is a luxury, most fantasy owners have trouble incorporating consistency into their draft day decisions or rankings. It’s great to have guys that can run for 150 yards and three touchdowns every Sunday. But it can be frustrating to see them running back and scoring 20+ points each week. It’s not something anyone wants, but every year it happens.

All of us can agree that luck is part and parcel of fantasy football’s success. Fantasy football teams can be affected by bad weather, injuries, matchups and now COVID issues. They strike when you can’t control them. If you choose the right players, however, you can control the level of consistency in your team.

Over at BigGuyFantasySports.com, we have what we call the “Clutch Report.” You can find the “Clutch Report” which shows the minimum “Clutch Factor (CF) that a player has to exceed in order to win a Clutch Game.” It is based on the number of league teams as well as the scoring format. In order to win a Clutch Game in 12-team PPR, the running back must accumulate over 11 fantasy points per week.

The “Clutch Ratio” (CR) is the player’s level of consistency. A player who is consistently consistent will have a higher CR than 70 percent. The CR of elite fantasy studs is usually in the 80-90 percent range.

We look out for players that were undervalued but still contributed to the success of a fantasy team. While they might not have been the highest scoring players, they were also consistent and important to the success of a fantasy team. Conversely, I look for overvalued players based on their lack of consistency. Below is a peek at the consistency-based ranking of RBs for the 2020 season.

2021 Fantasy RB Consistency Ratings, Rankings

Ranking Tier Sub-tier Player The Team 1 RB1 A Christian McCaffrey CAR 2 RB1 A Dalvin Cook MINIMUM 3. RB1 A Alvin Kamara No 4. RB1 B Ezekiel Elliott DAL 5. RB1 B Saquon Barkley NYG 6. RB1 B Aaron Jones GB 7. RB1 B Nick Chubb CLE 8. RB1 B Derrick Henry TEN 9 RB1 B Jonathan Taylor IND 10 RB1 B Austin Ekeler LAC 11 RB1 B Clyde Edwards – Helaire KC 12 RB1 B David Montgomery CHI 13 RB2 A JK Dobbins BAL 14 RB2 A Chris Carson SEA 15 RB2 B Antonio Gibson WAS 16 RB2 B Najee Harris PIT 17 RB2 B Miles Sanders PHI 18 RB2 B Joe Mixon CIN 19. RB2 B D’Andre Swift DET 20 RB2 B James Robinson JAX 21 RB2 B Myles Gaskin MIA 22 RB2 B Kareem Hunt CLE 23 RB2 B Mike Davis ATL 24 RB2 B Darrell Henderson LA

A ranking of RB1A indicates that backs can expect to receive an 80 percent CR or more this year. At the moment, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook are at this level. All nine Tier-1 running backs have been ranked as RB1B. This means that they are expected to earn more than a 70% CR. Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley and Saquon Barbley are the backs that will earn more than 70%, but not above 80 percent. We believe that the CRs for lower-ranked backs could be higher than 70 percent, although they are more likely not to.

Currently, JK Dobbins is the RB2A’s back and Chris Carson is his replacement. There are some questions about their abilities (injury, distribution of carry, etc. Both have question marks, but they both possess the talent and track records that give me confidence they will reach 65-70% CRs this year.

Let’s take a look at some of these running backs to see if they are over or undervalued according to their ADPs.

JK Dobbins and Ravens are undervalued

Dobbins destroyed Mark Ingram’s fantasy value, but his 53 percent CR for the season doesn’t look good. Dobbins had an 88 percent CR when he received more than 10 touches per game, something that he should have every week. He is currently ranked at the bottom of the RB13 top-tier, though he can certainly go higher. He currently has an ADP of RB16 so grab him now to be your RB2 or get some RB1 value.

Overvalued: Joe Mixon, Bengals

Mixon is hurt just as Cincy becomes a true quarterback and misses 10 more games. Mixon was able to be consistent over six of those games with a 67 percent CR. His current ADP stands at RB13/Round 2. Based on previous seasons, I rate him as RB18. Although he is a great value for a late-RB2 back, he was always drafted in the top-12 range despite never having performed at that level.

In the end, consistency is a key part of fantasy draft preparation. While total points can be great, if you don’t have consistent wins or losses, it is possible to miss the playoffs.

Amazon has the 2021 Fantasy Football Consistency guide, which is an award winning product. If consistency reporting from draft preparation is important to you, then go to Amazon. Follow me @bob_lung on Twitter.

The 2021 Fantasy Football Expo will be held in Canton (Ohio) on Sunday Aug. 15, 2021. For tickets, visit The Fantasy Football Expo

