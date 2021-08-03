Flying: Jet2, TUI and BA – Major updates Quarantine regulations simplified

As quarantine restrictions for double-jabbed Britons begin to relax, flights are once more returning to the skies. To encourage confidence among holidaymakers, airlines are increasing their flexibility in cancelling and rebooking flights due to frequent changes in the traffic light system.
TUI, British Airways, Jet2, and easyJet were some of the major UK airlines that have increased capacity over recent weeks.
Which are the most recent updates?
Jet2
Jet2 is resuming flights and holiday operations in accordance with the Government’s traffic lights system.
To help holiday-bookers better understand the impact of travel regulations on their bookings, the airline created a “traffic light update”.
The Leeds-based airline states that “if your booking is in any way affected, we will be in touch as soon as possible.”
We ask that you wait to contact us with any further details.
Jet2 urges travelers who are planning to travel that they visit their website seven days prior to departure for the most current information.
Jet2 warns its customers to wait until they are closer to the time to arrange Covid testing.
The airline recently announced a news sale to increase holiday bookings for the winter 2022-23 seasons.
READ MORE: Green list update: The 17 countries which could be added this week
You have the option to choose between a variety of European, Mediterranean or Canary Island winter sun destinations for holidaymakers.
There are flights departing from London Stansted Airports, Belfast International and Birmingham International.
The Winter Sun destinations that will be on sale this season are Tenerife and Lanzarote in Spain, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Fuerteventura, in the Canary Islands.
Steve Heapy CEO, Jet2.com, Jet2holidays, stated: “We are delighted to offer this amazing selection of winter sundestinations on sale for Winter 22,/23 and we know that these hotspots, which have been very popular with independent travel agents and customers, will continue to be so.
Customers can also book winter sun in advance thanks to the wide selection of flight options we offer. This allows them to be flexible about how long they wish to vacation.
We are confident in our future and are excited to see what we have for independent agents and customers when we get to Winter 22/23.
We’ll share more information in the weeks ahead and know how much this program will be popular.”
DO NOT MISS
What is the latest travel news? 14 countries which could be green[LIST]
Spain faces devastation due to Boris travel announcement [INSIGHT]
__S.27__
TUI
TUI’s holiday and flight offerings have been resumed in accordance with Government traffic lights and quarantine regulations.
This airline continues its holiday promise.
Customers will receive a refund and their vacation cancelled if they travel to non-essential destinations or the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), advise against such travel.
The cancellation and refund policies will apply if borders close to UK arrivals or the destination becomes red.
TUI explains that if you have to cancel your vacation for one of these reasons, there is no need to do any action.
We will work with you to make sure that your bookings are made by the departure date. We can help you cancel a booking for accommodation only that isn’t affected by travel restrictions.
TUI also stated that they have extended their fee-free change policy until October for customers who book package holidays or flight-only, as well as accommodation-only, customers.
British Airways
British Airways’ package holiday division British Airways Holidays has extended their flexible booking policy.
This is because European Union and US citizens arriving in the UK are allowed to leave without being quarantined, provided they prove that they have been vaccinated with Covid.
British Airways says that anyone with holiday or flight bookings due by August 31st 2022 can cancel or make changes to the booking and receive a voucher credit.
“In addition to this, the voucher credit was extended for trips that were completed before September 30, 2023.”
Customers can request vouchers or amend their reservation for flight-only bookings up to the time that check-in closes.
A customer can get a refund of their flight or a coupon if it is cancelled.
Customers can request a coupon or amendment to their package holiday booking with just three weeks notice.
They can also secure their vacation package by making deposits starting at PS60 per person, with no final payment due until three weeks prior to departure.
British Airways states that “if we can’t fulfill a customer’s holiday, then we will ensure they get a refund within fourteen days.”
easyJet
EasyJet holiday and easyJet have increased their offerings in accordance with current travel regulations.
This airline offers information about Covid testing and travel requirements via its website. It also operates flights using its traffic light system, which is in line with the guidance of the government.
The airline explains that anyone who wants to travel abroad this summer can use the Government Traffic Light System.
There are some steps you must take to return home after a holiday. These will differ depending on where you’re located.
Customers are advised by the airline to be familiar with UK travel regulations and to pay close attention to rules at destination.
The airline states that COVID-19 may require you to provide documentation to be able to present at the airport. This could include proof of your negative COVID-19 testing or evidence you have met any vaccination requirements.
These are the requirements to ensure your vacation goes according to plan.
EasyJet has joined forces with suppliers of testing to offer customers discounted rates.
The “Protection Promise”, which is an ongoing guarantee, aims to provide the best price for travel and flexibility to make changes.
EasyJet states that it will provide “flexible options” for holiday requiring quarantine. This includes the possibility to cancel, or make changes within 24 hours of travel.
A refund guarantee is offered by the airline to ensure holidaymakers get their money back. They can also keep their deposits as credit for a future vacation, provided they cancel 28 days before travel.
Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 17:44:01 +0000