Flying: Jet2, TUI and BA – Major updates Quarantine regulations simplified

TUI, British Airways, Jet2, and easyJet were some of the major UK airlines that have increased capacity over recent weeks.

Which are the most recent updates?

Jet2

Jet2 is resuming flights and holiday operations in accordance with the Government’s traffic lights system.

To help holiday-bookers better understand the impact of travel regulations on their bookings, the airline created a “traffic light update”.

The Leeds-based airline states that “if your booking is in any way affected, we will be in touch as soon as possible.”

We ask that you wait to contact us with any further details.

Jet2 urges travelers who are planning to travel that they visit their website seven days prior to departure for the most current information.

Jet2 warns its customers to wait until they are closer to the time to arrange Covid testing.

The airline recently announced a news sale to increase holiday bookings for the winter 2022-23 seasons.

