I am always amazed at how crucial it is for classic car buyers to be 100% OEM. A beautiful classic can be beautifully restored, but it will still lose a lot of its value. This 1980 BMW M1 is an example.

Yesterday’s BMW M1 was sold for $561,000. That’s quite a sum. This is more than my first condo, and the price of my new home. There’s enough money left to purchase a Porsche 911. It’s actually quite affordable for the BMW M1. BMW M1s can be purchased for as high as seven figures if they are in excellent condition and fully OEM. This particular car was sold at half the price because it isn’t 100% OEM.

Looking at the gorgeous Giugiaro-designed M1 and it’s impossible to tell that it’s had some work done. For instance, it was repainted (admittedly in the factory red) and some rust was removed. New windshield seals and various other body seals were also replaces, keeping it nice and water tight. It also got height-adjustable coilovers, a new twin-plate clutch, and an upgraded muffler. None of those mods are really visible but they improve the overall feel of the car. Hell, it even comes with a five-piece, custom-made Louis Vuitton luggage set.

Each modification was made in order to increase the BMW M1’s driving experience. It’s been refreshed, and it looks even better. You’d expect it to sell for more. It’s not OEM so that is not the way it works. Perhaps I will have to search for an E30 M3 modified?

Source: Bring-a–Trailer