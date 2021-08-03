Fortnite server down for today. For update 17.30

Fortnite update 17.30 is launching today, and Epic Games has dropped the usual announcement before shutting down servers.

The Season 7 update will have a larger scope this week than the July 17.21 update. However, the developers are keeping their teasers private.

Today’s Fortnite updates are not revealed to gamers.

Data miners shared with us that there are some new weapons features coming to Grab-Itron.

Epic Games shared one tip this week: “A UFO in your hand” IO Guards are scrambling for every brick, stone, or shrub to be destroyed by the latest Alien equipment.

The Grabber could be capable of picking up and throwing items, or rotating through various items.

Grab-Itrons will be available at Supply Drops and Floor Loots as well as the Mothership Legendary Chest.