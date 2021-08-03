Geelong’s Cameron will miss the GWS grudge match

- Advertisement -

Geelong’s star Jeremy Cameron, who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, will not be able to attend the Cats AFL match with GWS.

After injuring his back during Geelong’s 16-round game against Essendon, the 28-year old has been forced to sit out four of the last four games.

Geelong has chosen to manage their spearhead ahead of finals, as this is his third hamstring injury from Giants.

With a similar lineup to that which took care North Melbourne in Hobart on Saturday, the premiership favorites will be likely to enter Friday’s round 21 match at GMHBA Stadium.

Geelong coach Chris Scott stated that Cameron has not knocked at my door since he is aware that he isn’t playing, and had known this for some time.

“There has never been any hint from his side that he would be playing this week.

He’s performing very well, so that’s probably the one area of confusion.

“I don’t believe anyone requires me to explain too much why we’re going to keep him back for just a bit longer,”

Cameron was a star with 28 goals during his Kardinia Park debut season, but the Cats are not missing him much as they rose to second place on the ladder without him.

Tom Hawkins, a veteran forward, has shown his dominance while Esava Ratugolea was a dominant ruckman in Richmond’s Cats grand final rematch.

Scott believes Cameron will be back for the clash next week with St Kilda.

They are currently in a great position to chase their first premiership since 2011. All three finals games will be played at home.

If they win three of their home-and-away games, it is almost certain that they will have a second chance at a title.