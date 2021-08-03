GTA6 release date not confirmed, 2K announcing new franchise

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that it will be Rockstar Games that announce the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date.
They did however reveal that 2K Games will unveil a brand new franchise later in the month.
The technical details of the game are not known. 2K will reveal it later in August.
Karl Slatoff of Take-Two shared the news and said this week that 2K Software and Gearbox Software would launch an exciting new franchise during the fourth quarter.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, an epic adventure filled with wonder and whimsy set in an unpredicted fantasy world, where magic, broadswords and bullets meet, is Tiny Tina.
It is a completely new and standalone game with an engaging, story-driven campaign that can be played by up to four people, along with repeatable content at the end.
“In addition to this, 2K will reveal details about a new exciting franchise that 2K plans on launching during the fiscal year.”
2K is preparing for another major reveal and Rockstar Games only share news about GTA Online.
This could be related to the announcements made by Take-Two about the Grand Theft Auto franchise.
Take-Two reports that GTA 5 is now in the 150-million mark, an increase of millions over its previous announcement.
Five million copies more were sold on all platforms since May 2021. This shows the longevity of the game.
Many people will continue to buy the game on PC, Xbox One and PS4 as new content is added every month in GTA Online.
Grand Theft Auto 6 is not needed to be released quickly, as millions more games are sold every month.
This helped the title achieve its third consecutive quarter of player growth and second highest Q1 in player audience records. Grand Theft Auto Online saw a 72% rise in audience, 77% more new players and significant growth of recurrent consumer spend compared to its first quarter fiscal 2020.
Grand Theft Auto won’t get a new title until 2024. Without a substantial drop in performance, it is unlikely that things will accelerate before then.
Rockstar’s November 11th date will mark the arrival of GTA 5 (and GTA Online) natively on PS5/Xbox Series X.
It seems that they are betting on the new version to increase sales in Grand Theft Auto.
Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 2:09:23 (+0000).